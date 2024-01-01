Brooke Komorowski, a December Showdown finalist last month, is among the Australian juniors set to compete in Mildura this week.

Mildura, Australia , 1 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Many of Australia’s most promising junior talents will vie for national titles this week.

The 2024 Australian Grasscourt Championships, for players in the 12-and-under and 14-and-under age groups, are being held at the Mildura Lawn Tennis Club in Victoria.

Brooke Komorowski from New South Wales is the top seed in the 14/u girls’ singles competition, with Queensland’s Lucas Han headlining the 14/u boys’ singles draw.

Past winners in the 14/u championships include Jason Kubler (2007), Storm Sanders (2009), Alex de Minaur (2013) and Taylah Preston (2019).

Canberra’s Tommy Camus is the top seed in the 12/u boys’ singles draw, while Suri Suchovsky from New South Wales has that honour in the 12/u girls’ singles competition.

Past winners in this age group include Chris O’Connell (2007), Thanasi Kokkinakis (2008), Alexei Popyrin (2011), Jaimee Fourlis (2012) and Rinky Hijikata (2013).

“Australia has a proud history of producing outstanding grass-court players and we are looking forward to see the next generation put their best foot forward in Mildura this week,” Tournament Director David Boyes said.

“Not only are these promising players competing for a national title, a strong performance could see them selected to represent Australia in the Wimbledon 14/u invitational competition in July.

“Having the chance to compete at the prestigious All England Club in London is a dream that very few players achieve, so there really is a lot on the line for these rising stars.”

The tournament will be broadcast live for the first time, with matches from the show court streamed exclusively on KommunityTV.

“We are excited to partner with the team at KommunityTV to exclusively live stream the show court action across News Corp Australia’s metro and regional mastheads,” Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

“The coverage will give family, friends and supporters the opportunity to cheer on these young promising players from wherever they might be in Australia.”

