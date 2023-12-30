Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin each face fellow Australians in the opening round at Brisbane International 2024.

Brisbane, Australia, 30 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The Brisbane International draw has not been kind to the Australian men, who are all either slated to face a seeded opponent or a compatriot in the opening round.

Max Purcell begins his 2024 season against the tournament’s top seed, world No.8 Holger Rune of Denmark, while wildcard Jason Kubler meets eighth seed Aslan Karatsev.

The draw includes three all-Australian first-round match-ups.

“I think with the amount of Australians in the draw, not having to play an Aussie is nice,” Purcell said of his draw.

“I kind of hoped to play anyone but that, I guess I got my wish. What better way to start the year, than playing against the No. 1 seed?”

Brisbane International 2024

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 40 v Chris O’Connell (AUS) 68 Max Purcell (AUS) 45 v [1] Holger Rune (DEN) 8 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 55 v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 62 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 65 v [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 71 [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) 102 v [8] Aslan Karatsev 35

> VIEW: Full Brisbane International 2024 men’s singles draw

Arina Rodionova, Australia’s No.1 woman, begins her campaign against Italian Martina Trevisan, who achieved a career-high ranking of No.18 during the 2023 season.

There was better news for fellow Aussie wildcards Kimberly Birrell and Daria Saville, who will both face qualifiers in the first round.

However, Birrell was later pitted against fellow Queenslander Olivia Gadecki.

The 21-year-old Gadecki has qualified at a WTA 500 tournament for the first time in her career.

Brisbane International 2024

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 114 v Martina Trevisan (ITA) 42 [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 115 v [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 126 [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 204 v [Q] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 102

> VIEW: Full Brisbane International 2024 women’s singles draw

Main-draw action at the Brisbane International begins tomorrow.

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2024

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!