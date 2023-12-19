Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Australia, 19 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

It has been an exceptional year in Australian tennis, with many of our athletes shining brightly on the world’s stage.

Storm Hunter was a standout performer, becoming the first Australian in 17 years to top the WTA Tour doubles rankings at year’s end.

The 29-year-old Hunter is among a remarkable 17 athletes likely to end a memorable year at world No.1 in their respective divisions.

There are nine Australians set to conclude 2023 as world No.1 on the ITF Masters Tour, including 70-year-old Sally Van Rensburg and 72-year-old Andrew Rae.

A further four Australians will finish as year-end No.1s in the International Blind Tennis Association rankings, while three Australians top the Virtus rankings for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Australian year-end No.1s
Player Division
Storm Hunter (WA) WTA Tour women’s doubles
Brendon Lee Moore (NSW) ITF Masters 35+ men’s singles
Morgan Young (Vic) ITF Masters 50+ mixed doubles
Garry Nadebaum (SA) ITF Masters 55+ men’s doubles
Kerryn Cyprien (Qld) ITF Masters 55+ mixed doubles
David Evans (Qld) ITF Masters 55+ mixed doubles
Ros Balodis (ACT) ITF Masters 65+ women’s singles
ITF Masters 65+ mixed doubles
Glenn Busby (Vic) ITF Masters 65+ men’s singles
ITF Masters 65+ men’s doubles
Sally Van Rensburg (Vic) ITF Masters 70+ women’s doubles
Andrew Rae (Vic) ITF Masters 70+ men’s doubles
Courtney Webeck (NSW) IBTA B2 women
Michael Leigh (NSW) IBTA B3 men
Grace Hobbs (NSW) IBTA B4 women
Ross Patterson (Vic) IBTA B4 men
Archie Graham (Qld) Virtus II-1 men’s singles
Timothy Gould (Qld) Virtus II-2 men’s singles
Hunter Thompson (Qld) Virtus II-3 men’s singles

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun! 

Related Aussie profile

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2023 Tennis Australia