Storm Hunter is among an incredible 17 Australian players likely to finish the 2023 season as world No.1 in their respective divisions.

Australia, 19 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

It has been an exceptional year in Australian tennis, with many of our athletes shining brightly on the world’s stage.

Storm Hunter was a standout performer, becoming the first Australian in 17 years to top the WTA Tour doubles rankings at year’s end.

The 29-year-old Hunter is among a remarkable 17 athletes likely to end a memorable year at world No.1 in their respective divisions.

There are nine Australians set to conclude 2023 as world No.1 on the ITF Masters Tour, including 70-year-old Sally Van Rensburg and 72-year-old Andrew Rae.

A further four Australians will finish as year-end No.1s in the International Blind Tennis Association rankings, while three Australians top the Virtus rankings for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Australian year-end No.1s Player Division Storm Hunter (WA) WTA Tour women’s doubles Brendon Lee Moore (NSW) ITF Masters 35+ men’s singles Morgan Young (Vic) ITF Masters 50+ mixed doubles Garry Nadebaum (SA) ITF Masters 55+ men’s doubles Kerryn Cyprien (Qld) ITF Masters 55+ mixed doubles David Evans (Qld) ITF Masters 55+ mixed doubles Ros Balodis (ACT) ITF Masters 65+ women’s singles

ITF Masters 65+ mixed doubles Glenn Busby (Vic) ITF Masters 65+ men’s singles

ITF Masters 65+ men’s doubles Sally Van Rensburg (Vic) ITF Masters 70+ women’s doubles Andrew Rae (Vic) ITF Masters 70+ men’s doubles Courtney Webeck (NSW) IBTA B2 women Michael Leigh (NSW) IBTA B3 men Grace Hobbs (NSW) IBTA B4 women Ross Patterson (Vic) IBTA B4 men Archie Graham (Qld) Virtus II-1 men’s singles Timothy Gould (Qld) Virtus II-2 men’s singles Hunter Thompson (Qld) Virtus II-3 men’s singles

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!