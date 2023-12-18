The 2024 Australian Wheelchair Summer Series will welcome more than 100 players from over 26 countries in January.

Melbourne, Australia, 18 December 2023 | Tennis Australia

Paralympic Gold Medallist Heath Davidson launched the 2024 Australian Wheelchair Summer Series at Hume Tennis and Community Centre, alongside Tennis Australia Director of Pathways and Tennis Services Lawrence Robertson.

The launch marks the start of the summer wheelchair events, which includes the Victorian Wheelchair Tennis Open – ITF1, Melbourne Wheelchair Open – Super Series and Australian Open Wheelchair Championships – Grand Slam.

To officially open the event, local Hume player and 14-year-old wildcard holder Jin Woodman joined Paralympian, Heath Davidson in launching the Summer of Wheelchair Tennis.

Reflecting on the tournament’s growth, Davidson expressed, “I was here at the first event, and we had around 50 players. Fast forward nine years, and we’ve got one of the world’s biggest tournaments…it’s a huge thank you to the team at Tennis Australia. I can’t wait to get the Summer started—bring on Hume and then bring on the AO.”

“We’re so proud that as a tennis nation we have led the way in the wheelchair space, and I think the athletes recognise that,” added Director of Pathways and Tennis Services Lawrence Robertson.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said he’s excited to see the return of the Wheelchair Summer Series for 2024.

“Victoria is the centre of the tennis world in January and we can’t wait to welcome the 2024 Australian Wheelchair Summer Series participants to our world-class Hume Tennis and Community Centre in the lead up to the Australian Open.”

“Inclusion is a cornerstone of sport at all levels in Victoria and we want to ensure anyone can take part and enjoy all the benefits sport participation provides.”

The Australian Open 2024 and both lead in events at Hume Tennis and Community Centre will feature increased draw sizes, with 16 men, 16 women and 16 Quads participating in the first Grand Slam of the Year.

Tournament Date Venue Victorian Wheelchair Tennis Open – ITF1 8-12 January 2024 Hume Tennis and Community Centre, Vic Melbourne Wheelchair Open – Super Series 14-19 January 2024 Hume Tennis & Community Centre Australian Open Wheelchair Championships – Grand Slam 23-27 January 2024 Melbourne Park, Vic

Other initiatives across the Australian Summer include:

Equal prize money for men, women and Quad divisions

Super Series increased to six days–

More than 100 players from over 26 countries