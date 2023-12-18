Georgia Campbell: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Georgia Campbell, a 14-year-old from Queensland who is one of Australia's most promising junior talents.
Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023 | Rhys de Deugd
Georgia Campbell is a young Aussie on the rise.
The 14-year-old from Queensland had a year of highlights in 2023, including a tour of Europe where she scooped three doubles titles and featured in the singles final of the Bavarian Junior Open in Germany.
Campbell was invited to participate at the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September, and recently claimed the 14-and-under girls’ Australian Junior Tour Masters doubles title at the December Showdown alongside New South Wales’ Jizelle Sibai.
In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Campbell reflects on her favourite tennis experiences so far …
Well actually, I saw it on TV. I saw (Victoria) Azarenka playing in the Brisbane International. I was on a holiday, so I told my parents I really wanted to play. So that’s how I started.
I love competing. I love having that fight on court. I also love travelling. I like having the travel and being with my friends while I’m travelling.
I’d have to say Austria, so far. It’s been the nicest place. The views on the court were amazing. You’d be looking out onto waters and mountains. It’s just beautiful.
Probably when I went overseas. Me and my doubles partner took out all the three tournaments over there and then I got to a final in singles. So that’s probably one of my best results so far.
I’m hoping to go pro. I hope I get the chance to play in the Australian Open as a junior. So that’s my main goal so far.
Very hard hitter. So I’d say an aggressive baseliner.
I say bit like Victoria Azarenka. You know hard hitter that just hits the ball.
Paula Badosa. I know she has been injured but she is a really good one. Also Coco Gauff. She really inspired me after the US Open.
I’d probably take Ash Barty’s slice. Because you know, her slice is phenomenal. So I wish I had that.
Well, I live on a farm. So I like hanging out with my animals, riding my horses, and hanging out with my family most importantly,
Just cattle. I have horses, cows, chickens, and a lot of dogs.
I would say courageous and outgoing.
