Meet Georgia Campbell, a 14-year-old from Queensland who is one of Australia's most promising junior talents.

Queensland, Australia, 18 December 2023 | Rhys de Deugd

Georgia Campbell is a young Aussie on the rise.

The 14-year-old from Queensland had a year of highlights in 2023, including a tour of Europe where she scooped three doubles titles and featured in the singles final of the Bavarian Junior Open in Germany.

Campbell was invited to participate at the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September, and recently claimed the 14-and-under girls’ Australian Junior Tour Masters doubles title at the December Showdown alongside New South Wales’ Jizelle Sibai.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Campbell reflects on her favourite tennis experiences so far …

Can you tell us about your start in tennis?

Well actually, I saw it on TV. I saw (Victoria) Azarenka playing in the Brisbane International. I was on a holiday, so I told my parents I really wanted to play. So that’s how I started.

What do you enjoy most about tennis?

I love competing. I love having that fight on court. I also love travelling. I like having the travel and being with my friends while I’m travelling.

Where is the best place you have travelled so far?

I’d have to say Austria, so far. It’s been the nicest place. The views on the court were amazing. You’d be looking out onto waters and mountains. It’s just beautiful.

What has been the biggest highlight of your playing career so far?

Probably when I went overseas. Me and my doubles partner took out all the three tournaments over there and then I got to a final in singles. So that’s probably one of my best results so far.

What about your long-term goals in tennis?

I’m hoping to go pro. I hope I get the chance to play in the Australian Open as a junior. So that’s my main goal so far.

Could you describe your game style in one sentence?

Very hard hitter. So I’d say an aggressive baseliner.

Have you modelled your game on anyone in particular?

I say bit like Victoria Azarenka. You know hard hitter that just hits the ball.

Are there any other players you enjoy watching??

Paula Badosa. I know she has been injured but she is a really good one. Also Coco Gauff. She really inspired me after the US Open.

If you could steal any stroke from any player, what would it be?

I’d probably take Ash Barty’s slice. Because you know, her slice is phenomenal. So I wish I had that.

What do you like to do when you are not playing tennis?

Well, I live on a farm. So I like hanging out with my animals, riding my horses, and hanging out with my family most importantly,

What type of farm do you live on?

Just cattle. I have horses, cows, chickens, and a lot of dogs.

How would your family and friends describe you?

I would say courageous and outgoing.

