Nikolas Baker: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Nikolas Baker, a 14-year-old from Melbourne and one of Australia's most promising junior players.
Melbourne, Australia, 15 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Nikolas Baker has enjoyed several amazing experiences through tennis in the past year.
The 14-year-old from Melbourne spent time training at the Rafa Nadal Academy at Mallorca in September. This was a reward for winning the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters event, held at Melbourne in January.
Baker also represented Australia at the World Junior Tennis Finals qualifying event at Malaysia during March and was invited to participate in the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine at Brisbane in late September.
He finished the season strongly at the 2023 December Showdown at Melbourne Park, where he advanced to the singles semifinals and doubles final in the 14/u Australian Junior Tour Masters.
In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Baker shares his favourite tennis experiences so far …
I was four years old. My dad was a great squash player, but he wanted me to play another racquet sport, so he got me into tennis.
I enjoy competing, meeting a lot of different players and making friends.
Definitely visiting the Rafa Nadal Academy (in Spain) in September. That was an unbelievable experience.
I learnt that the Europeans hit with a lot of shape, where in Australia we hit it flatter.
Yes. His mental toughness is very good and he competes so hard.
I’d like to have Nick Kyrgios’ serve. He’s got the best serve on the ATP Tour right now, so I think that would be good in my game.
Attacking.
I try to play like Carlos Alcaraz.
I love playing video games, like Fortnite.
I got to have a hit with Novak Djokovic once at the AO, which was great. He was on the practice court and I asked him if I could have a hit and he said, ‘Yeah sure, jump on’.
I was very tight hitting in front of everyone, but did alright.
Yeah, I go most years. I love seeing all the players and how they play, and learning what I can improve on in my game.
