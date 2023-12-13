Canberra talent Tommy Camus is through to the boys' singles semifinals at the 12/u Australian Junior Tour Masters.

Melbourne, Australia, 13 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Tommy Camus is proudly making a name for himself at the 2023 December Showdown.

The 12-year-old from Canberra has progressed to the boys’ singles semifinals at the 12-and-under Australian Junior Tour Masters.

The top seed was tested against New South Wales’ Sebastian Lavorato in quarterfinal action today at Melbourne Park, before prevailing 6-0 3-6 6-2.

“It feels pretty good,” Camus said after securing his semifinal spot. “There are a lot of good players in Australia.”

This is Camus’ second December Showdown experience, having finished seventh in the 12/u event during 2022.

“I think I’ve improved a lot,” Camus said. “I’ve been playing better tennis all year.”

Camus is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Charlie, who is currently Australia’s top-ranked junior boy at world No.36 in the ITF junior rankings.

His 17-year-old brother contested all four junior Grand Slams in 2023 and advanced to the boys’ doubles semifinals at Roland Garros. The National Academy athlete was also the orange boy for the Australian Davis Cup team in September.

These efforts saw Charlie named the Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards on Monday night.

> READ: Winners announced at 2023 Australian Tennis Awards

Determined to forge his own path, Camus said he rarely trains alongside his brother.

“We’re a bit too competitive,” he explained.

Camus’ semifinal opponent is Victorian Yile Li, who eliminated fourth seed Ayush Salunkhe in the quarterfinals.

In the girls’ singles competition, the top four seeds have all progressed to tomorrow’s semifinals.

> FOLLOW: Live scores from the 2023 December Showdown

12/U AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR TOUR MASTERS

TODAY’S RESULTS

Boys’ singles, quarterfinals

[1] Tommy Camus (ACT) d [7] Sebastian Lavorato (NSW) 6-0 3-6 6-2

[2] Aidan Chan (WA) d [6] Vivaan Nehra (Qld) 6-2 6-0

[3] Novak Palombo (Vic) d [8] Thaadhie Karunanayake (Vic) 6-1 6-3

[10] Yile Li (Vic) d [4] Ayush Salunkhe (Vic) 6-4 6-3

Girls singles, quarterfinals

[1] Eleni Makantasis (Vic) d [6] Isabel Cairns (ACT) 6-3 7-6(4)

[2] Hannah Park (SA) d [10] Cleo Taylor (Qld) 7-6(5) 6-3

[3] Ami Dalla Pozza (NSW) d [9] Ana Maric (Vic) 6-2 6-1

[4] Musemma Cilek (Vic) d [12] Emma Esenova (NSW) 6-0 6-2

COMING UP

Boys’ singles, semifinals

[1] Tommy Camus (ACT) v [10] Yile Li (Vic)

[2] Aidan Chan (WA) v [3] Novak Palombo (Vic)

Girls’ singles, semifinals

[1] Eleni Makantasis (Vic) v [4] Musemma Cilek (Vic)

[2] Hannah Park (SA) v [3] Ami Dalla Pozza (NSW)

Boys’ doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Tommy Camus (ACT)/Aidan Chan (WA) v Brody Denny (Qld)/Luke Modra (SA)

[4] Daniel Abar (Qld)/Ayush Salunkhe (Vic) v Yile Li (Vic)/Christopher Manton (Vic)

Jiacheng Andrew Chen (NSW)/Vivaan Nehra (Qld) v Minh-Khiem Nguyen (SA)/Elisha Wee (SA)

Rafael Fauster (Qld)/Cruz Stevens (Qld) v Jobe Dikkenberg (ACT)/Christian Joseph (Qld)

Girls’ doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Musemma Cilek (Vic)/Hannah Park (SA) v Ana Maric (Vic)/Amaya Muench (Qld)

[2] Isabel Cairns (ACT)/Eleni Makantasis (Vic) v Emma Esenova (NSW)/Zoe Liang (NSW)

[3] Ami Dalla Pozza (NSW)/Mieka Gordon-Threatt (Vic) v Lily Fannin (Qld)/Jesline Lie (NSW)

[4] Nahla Salley (SA)/Cleo Taylor (Qld) v Ava Garner (Qld)/Hope Johns (Qld)

> VIEW: 12/u Australian Junior Tour Masters draws

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!