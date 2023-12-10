Roisin Gilheany, Emerson Jones and Taylah Preston are finalists at the upcoming 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.

Australia, 10 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Who will be crowned the Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards?

This award recognises an 18-and-under Australian player who has achieved a commendable ranking in her age group and displayed a positive attitude throughout the season.

The 2023 finalists are:

Roisin Gilheany (Vic): The 18-year-old climbed to world No.69 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings during 2023. Her season highlights include qualifying for the Wimbledon junior competition. Gilheany also experienced success at professional level, winning her first ITF doubles title on the Australian Pro Tour.

Emerson Jones (Qld): The 15-year-old made third-round appearances in the Roland Garros and Wimbledon girls’ singles events during 2023 and broke into the world’s top 10 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings in October. As well as winning three ITF junior singles titles, Jones also advanced to her first professional ITF singles final.

Taylah Preston (WA): The 18-year-old made an impressive transition on to the professional tour, scooping four ITF titles. From outside the world’s top 800 in April, Preston currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.202. She finished her breakthrough season with an impressive record of 49 wins from 62 matches.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne’s Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.

Preston could join Ash Barty as the only other player to win this prestigious award three years in a row, while both Gilheany and Jones are looking to win their first Australian Tennis Award.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Female Junior Athlete of the Year 2022 Taylah Preston (WA), Talia Gibson (WA) 2021 Taylah Preston (WA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Talia Gibson (WA) 2018 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2017 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2016 Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 2015 Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 2014 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2013 Ash Barty (Qld) 2012 Ash Barty (Qld) 2011 Ash Barty (Qld) 2010 Ash Barty (Qld)

