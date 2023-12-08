Three of Australia's leading officials have been named finalists in the Excellence in Officiating category at the upcoming 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.

Australia, 8 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Officials play an important role in tennis and set the standards at tournaments of all levels.

The Excellence in Officiating Award, presented annually at the Australian Tennis Awards, recognises outstanding contribution to tennis officiating in Australia through dedication, skill, attitude and knowledge. It is presented to an official who is a positive role model and performs at an exceptionally high level, either domestically or at international events.

The 2023 finalists are:

Gary Bigg (Qld): The experienced Bigg was a referee and line umpire at the Hobart International in 2023 and a match assistant at the Australian Open and United Cup. He is widely respected by his peers and described as “a gentle and caring soul who leads by example”.

Casey Jackson (SA): The primary school teacher has transitioned from one of Australia’s best line umpires to become South Australia’s only ITF certified chair umpire. She was a chair umpire at the Adelaide International and Australian Open Wheelchair and Junior Championships last summer.

Glenn Toland (NSW): In December 2022, Toland obtained his Gold Badge from the ITF. He is only the second working umpire in Australia to gain this level of accreditation and one of only 52 active Gold Badge umpires in the world. He is the chief umpire in New South Wales and deputy chief umpire at the Australian Open.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne’s Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Excellence in Officiating 2022 Robyn Tucker (SA) 2021 Marko Savic (NSW) 2020 Not presented 2019 Brian Grace (Vic) 2018 Simon Cannavan (Qld) 2017 Emma Walter (ACT) 2016 Troy Deighton (NSW) 2015 John Blom (ACT) 2014 Tom Sweeney (Vic) 2013 Pam Whytcross (NSW) 2012 Wayne McKewen (NSW) 2011 Donna Kelso (NSW) 2010 Kerrilyn Cramer (Vic)

