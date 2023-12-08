Queensland's Connor McEvoy won the 14-and-under boys' singles and doubles titles at the 2023 December Showdown.

Melbourne, Australia, 8 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Connor McEvoy is the 14-and-under Australian Junior Tour Masters boys’ singles champion for 2023.

It is the 14-year-old Queenslander’s first national title.

“It feels amazing,” McEvoy said after recording a 7-6(8) 6-1 victory against Victorian Lachlan King at Melbourne Park today.

“I’ve worked really hard for this, so it’s great to have finally done it.”

McEvoy broke twice in an absorbing opening set, but was unable to consolidate either time. This included in the 12th game, when he served for the set.

“It was a really tight first set. I knew I had to work through it to beat him,” McEvoy acknowledged.

The Sunshine Coast talent then built a 6-4 advantage in the first-set tiebreak, only for King to fight back to level.

King earned two set points of his own, before McEvoy wrapped up the entertaining opening set in 62 minutes.

“I had set points which didn’t go my way and he had set points which didn’t go his way. I finally got him in the end, so was very relieved to get that first set,” McEvoy said.

It provided a major momentum change as McEvoy raced through a 30-minute second set.

“In the second set I just kept the pressure on and got more and more confident as the match went on,” McEvoy said.

“I was just telling myself to go for it because I had nothing to lose.”

It caps a perfect week for McEvoy. Competing at Melbourne Park for the first time, the fourth seed did not concede a set across his six singles matches.

He defeated four seeded opponents, including the tournament’s top two seeds in the final two rounds.

“I think that I’m pretty tough on the court, I just don’t stop competing,” McEvoy said of the biggest lesson gained from this week’s December Showdown.

“I found another level of tennis in me.”

McEvoy likens his game style to Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur.

“I move like him and I’ve got a similar game to him,” he explained. “I like taking it early and running around the court a lot. He’s my biggest Australian inspiration.”

McEvoy now joins De Minaur on the 14/u Australian Junior Tour Masters’ illustrious honour roll.

Other past champions include Todd Woodbridge, John Millman, Jason Kubler, Chris O’Connell and Max Purcell.

“I know a lot of the Australian pros have won this, so it’s great to have my name up there,” a proud McEvoy said.

McEvoy then teamed with Western Australia’s George Diable to claim the 14/u boys’ doubles title, defeating King and his fellow Victorian Nikolas Baker 6-7(6) 6-4 [10-5] in the final.

“It’s just filled me with joy,” Diable said after securing the national title in a fiercely contested one-hour and 48-minute battle.

“It was good to get it done with a good mate in Connor too.

“I’m just happy I could play at this wonderful venue. It makes me feel like a bit of a pro playing on these courts. It was a good week.”

14/U AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR TOUR MASTERS

TODAY’S RESULTS

Boys’ singles, final

[4] Connor McEvoy (Qld) d [2] Lachlan King (Vic) 7-6(8) 6-1

Boys’ doubles, final

[2] George Diable (WA)/Connor McEvoy (Qld) d [1] Nikolas Baker (Vic)/Lachlan King (Vic) 6-7(6) 6-4 [10-5]

