Nine Aussies receive direct acceptance into Australian Open 2024
Fan favourites Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic will lead the Aussie charge at Australian Open 2024.
Melbourne, Australia, 7 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers
The official entry list for Australian Open 2024 was unveiled today.
Nine Australians receive direct acceptance into their home Grand Slam, including world No.12 Alex de Minaur and three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, who is using a protected ranking as she continues her comeback from knee surgery.
A total of eight Australian men have received direct acceptance, which is a 25-year high.
Three players – Max Purcell, Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata – are direct acceptances at the Australian Open for the first time, a reward for their career-best seasons in 2023.
This boosts the number of Australian contenders in the singles competitions to 15, following yesterday’s announcement that six Aussies have received wildcards.
|Australian Open 2024
Aussie participants in singles main draw
|Men’s singles
|
Women’s singles
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|Alex de Minaur
|No.12
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.33*
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.10
|[WC] Kimberly Birrell
|No.113
|Max Purcell
|No.45
|[WC] Olivia Gadecki
|No.127
|Jordan Thompson
|No.55
|[WC] Taylah Preston
|No.202
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.62
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.65
|Chris O’Connell
|No.68
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.71
|[WC] James Duckworth
|No.116
|[WC] Marc Polmans
|No.150
|[WC] Adam Walton
|No.178
* = Protected ranking
The number of Australians in the field could rise yet, with additional wildcards still to be announced and the qualifying competition to be held at Melbourne Park from 8-11 January.
