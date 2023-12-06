Leading coaches in contention at 2023 Australian Tennis Awards
Three of Australia's high performance coaches have been recognised for their achievements during 2023.
Australia, 6 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Three of Australia’s top high performance coaches are nominated for the Coaching Excellence – Performance Award at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.
This award is presented annually to an outstanding high performance coach that delivers a quality, comprehensive and holistic coaching program that focuses on the technical, tactical, physical and psychological development of elite players.
The 2023 finalists are:
Darren Cahill (SA): Italian Jannik Sinner has established himself as one of the world’s best players since the esteemed Cahill joined his coaching team in July 2022. Sinner was a Wimbledon semifinalist and captured four ATP singles titles to finish a career-best 2023 season at world No.4.
Mark Draper (Qld): As coach of Rinky Hijikata, Draper played a pivotal role in his charge’s rapid ascension up the rankings during a breakout 2023 season. Hijikata made his top-100 debut in both singles and doubles this year, peaking at No.70 in singles and No.23 in doubles.
Jay Gooding (Vic): It has been a busy year for Gooding. He helped Aleksandar Vukic soar into the world’s top 50, reach a first ATP singles final and establish himself as one of Australia’s top-ranked players, as well as guiding Daria Saville through her comeback from knee surgery.
Cahill is in contention to win this award for a second time, while Draper and Gooding could receive this honour for the first time.
|Australian Tennis Awards
Honour roll
Coaching Excellence – Performance
|2022
|Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
|2021
|Francois Vogelsberger (Vic)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
|2018
|Darren Cahill (SA)
|2017
|Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
|2016
|Des Tyson (NSW)
|2015
|Ben Mathias (Qld)
|2014
|Shannon Nettle (Vic)
|2013
|Simon Rea (Vic)
|2012
|Josh Eagle (Qld)
|2011
|David Taylor (NSW)
|2010
|David Taylor (NSW)
