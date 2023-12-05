Three hard-working members of the Australian tennis community have been nominated for this year's Volunteer Achievement Award.

Australia , 5 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Volunteers often don’t expect recognition – but that doesn’t mean their hard work should go unacknowledged.

The Volunteer Achievement category at the annual Australian Tennis Awards honours volunteers within tennis who foster relationships within and between their club and the community, and recognises the contribution they make to the sport, specifically in the area of delivering more active players.

The 2023 finalists are:

Hayden Eastwood (Vic): As President of the Castlemaine Lawn Tennis Club in regional Victoria, Eastwood has helped develop the club’s five-year strategic plan and introduce new programs to foster an inclusive environment for marginalised segments of their local community.

Rod Lang (NSW): A dedicated committee member at the Empire Bay Tennis Club on New South Wales’ Central Coast, Lang is actively involved in managing the club’s competition and social activities. His efforts have attracted many new members and greatly improved the club’s financial position.

Brendon Oliver-Ewen (Tas): Oliver-Ewan is a founding member of Hobart Out Tennis (HOT), Tasmania’s first LGBTI tennis club. He has held many different roles within the club and continues to work tirelessly to break down participation barriers and promote tennis as an inclusive sport.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne’s Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.