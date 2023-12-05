There is strong competition to be named Most Outstanding School at the upcoming 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.

Australia, 5 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Tennis is one of the most delivered sports in Australian schools, with more than 3100 schools providing lessons as part of their curriculum.

The Most Outstanding School award, presented annually at the Australian Tennis Awards, recognises committed schools that actively encourage participation in tennis through new initiatives and pathways.

The 2023 finalists are:

St Joseph’s College (NSW): Located in Hunters Hill, on Sydney’s Lower North Shore, this Catholic boys secondary school dominated their state schools tennis league in 2022-23 and won the premiership for the first time in the event’s 51-year history. A highlight of the college’s growing tennis program is an annual trip to the Australian Open.

Sunshine Coast Grammar School (Qld): This P-12 Christian school provides tennis equipment for students to use at lunchtime and has 225 students participating in their before and after-school tennis programs. Tennis is also taught through the school’s health and physical education curriculum, with more than 1000 students involved.

Torrens Valley Christian School (SA): Tennis is thriving at this R-12 school in Adelaide’s North-Eastern suburbs. The school has formed a productive partnership with Hope Valley Tennis Club and provides Tennis Hot Shots as a core part of their health and physical education curriculum for primary and secondary school students.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne’s Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.