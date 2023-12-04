According to the latest AusPlay research, more than 1.4 million Australians have participated in tennis over the past year.

Australia, 4 December 2023 | tennis.com.au

More than 1.4 million Australians have participated in tennis over the past year, according to recent data.

This includes a seven per cent yearly increase in children picking up a racquet.

The latest AusPlay research comes as Tennis Australia introduces even more ways to play, including the new-look Hot Shots Tennis, Cardio Tennis, Padel Tennis and POP Tennis, all of which will be on show throughout the upcoming summer of tennis.

“There are so many different ways to play tennis and we’re thrilled to see so many kids getting involved in the sport at both their local clubs and through schools,” Tennis Australia’s Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

“We have an outstanding community delivering tennis across Australia, and it’s rewarding for everyone involved to see more people playing our great sport as we head into a big summer of tennis.

“There’s no doubt that the AO and all the lead-in events, our fantastic Aussie players and the big international names, spark inspiration to pick up a racquet for both kids and adults alike.”

Tennis participation in Australia

Fast facts More than 1.4 million Australians participated in tennis from July 2022 – June 2023 Participation among children grew seven per cent year-on-year More than 600,000 kids participated in Hot Shots Tennis, including 153,054 kids enrolled in coaching The Sporting Schools program for term one 2023 ranked tennis No.1 overall, with 464 programs booked, a 15 per cent increase in demand compared to term one 2022 Primary school participation peaked at 467,434 students, who experience Hot Shots Tennis in 3100+ schools as part of the curriculum Secondary school participation grew 32 per cent year-on-year, with 79,840 students enjoying tennis as part of the curriculum 28,595 people participated in Cardio Tennis over the past 12 months, the largest number of participants since it was launched in 2011

