Australia, 4 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

The depth in Australian men’s tennis is evident in this year’s ATP Tour year-end top-100 rankings, which feature eight Aussie players for the first time since 1998.

Alex de Minaur leads the way, ending his outstanding season at world No.12. This is the 24-year-old’s highest year-end finish.

It also marks the fifth time in the past six years that De Minaur is the Australian No.1 at season’s end.

Incredibly, 10 of Australia’s top-15 men recorded their highest year-end finish. This includes Max Purcell, Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata, with all achieving their first top-100 year-end ranking.

Other players recording career-best finishes are Alexei Popyrin, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Chris O’Connell, Jason Kubler, Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate.

Australia’s top-ranked player at the end of the 2022 season was Nick Kyrgios at world No.22. The 28-year-old is now unranked, after injury restricted him to only one competitive match during 2023.

In 2022, five Australians recorded top-100 finishes. Just two featured inside the top 75, as opposed to the eight who achieved this feat in 2023.

Player Year-end ranking Difference in 12 months 1 Alex de Minaur No.12 +12 2 Alexei Popyrin No.40 +81 3 Max Purcell No.45 +168 4 Jordan Thompson No.55 +29 5 Aleksandar Vukic No.62 +70 6 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.65 +29 7 Chris O’Connell No.68 +10 8 Rinky Hijikata No.71 +96 9 Jason Kubler No.102 +8 10 James Duckworth No.116 +41 11 Marc Polmans No.150 +186 12 Adam Walton No.178 +254 13 Li Tu No.225 -12 14 Dane Sweeny No.256 -5 15 Tristan Schoolkate No.260 +116

Men’s doubles

For the first time in his career, Matt Ebden is Australia’s year-end No.1 doubles player.

The 36-year-old Ebden is also the first Aussie to record a top-five finish since John Peers in 2017.

The enduring Peers remains a doubles force, featuring in the year-end top-40 for the ninth year in a row.

Rinky Hijikata ends his career-best season at world No.23. The 22-year-old is the second youngest player inside the world’s top 100, behind only 21-year-old American Ben Shelton at world No.95.

Ebden and Hijikata are among eight players inside the Australian top 15 achieving their highest year-end finishes.

Jason Kubler, Andrew Harris, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton have also enjoyed career-best seasons.

Alex Bolt is the biggest mover in the past 12 months, rising more than 1000 places after winning two ATP Challenger titles.

Player Year-end ranking Difference in 12 months 1 Matt Ebden No.4 +22 2 Rinky Hijikata No.23 +257 3 Jason Kubler No.30 +132 4 Max Purcell No.35 -2 5 John Peers No.39 -2 6 John-Patrick Smith No.78 +7 7 Andrew Harris No.96 +40 8 Jordan Thompson No.106 +359 9 Matthew Romios No.131 +204 10 Luke Saville No.134 -57 11 Calum Puttergill No.158 +77 12 Tristan Schoolkate No.161 +51 13 Adam Walton No.170 +435 14 Alex Bolt No.175 +1094 15 Alex de Minaur No.178 +20

