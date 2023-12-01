Sara Nikolic: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Sara Nikolic, a 14-year-old from Western Australia who is one of Australia's most promising junior talents.
Perth, Western Australia, 1 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Sara Nikolic is a young Aussie player on the rise.
The 14-year-old from Western Australia claimed the girls’ singles title at the 14/u Australian Invitational Masters during the 2022 December Showdown and finished runner-up in her age group at the 2023 Australian Junior Claycourt Championships in April.
These efforts meant Nikolic was selected to represent Australia at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic in August. She also scored an invite to the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine in September.
In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior athletes, Nikolic reveals she has big dreams …
I started playing when I was four. My mum enrolled me in a Hot Shots Tennis red ball squad and I just started playing from there.
I enjoy travelling and getting to be out there and competing.
Probably Paris, that was really nice. The venue and the city was really nice. The people and the food were really good too.
That was probably winning the December Showdown last year in 2022.
It was a really good experience to be part of the Australian team and play against the other best countries in the world. I really enjoyed my time over there, getting to meet new people and see what the level is like.
It was really fun getting to be with all my friends over east and meeting all the new coaches. It was really good.
I think no matter what, on court it’s important just to be competitive and to fight for every point.
My long-term goal is to be the greatest of all time, world No.1 and start playing pros as soon as possible.
Definitely Carlos Alcaraz. The way he goes about playing and his style of play and how he’s not afraid, I really admire that.
I’d take Alcaraz’s forehand. I love it, it’s so good. It’s so consistent, holds up under pressure all the time and he can hit winners from anywhere on the court.
It was probably when I got to have a hit with Sam Stosur at Melbourne Park last year. I was a bit nervous, but it was really fun. She’s really nice.
She told me to work hard and enjoy every moment.
I like to play Minecraft a lot, or do other sports like footy, soccer or swimming.
Loud, funny and nice, I guess.
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!