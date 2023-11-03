Australian Storm Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens have gone undefeated during the group stage at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun.

Cancun, Mexico, 3 November 2023 | Rhys de Deugd

Australian Storm Hunter and Belgian Elise Mertens are through to the semifinals at the WTA Finals after enjoying an undefeated run in the group stage.

The pair claimed their third and final group-stage match against the American-Dutch combination of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs 6-2 6-3.

The Wimbledon finalists took control of the match with 18 winners to just eight, in a victory that sees them finish on top of their group without dropping a set.

“I’m super stoked, that was a really good performance by us,” Hunter said.

“It was really tough conditions and tough opponents and we lost to them a couple of months ago, so it was good to get a little bit of revenge.”

Hunter becomes the first Australian to advance to the doubles semifinals at the WTA Finals since Sam Stosur in 2019.

The victory over Krawczyk and Schuurs also leaves the door wide-open for fellow Aussie Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez to progress.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez claimed their first win of the group stage earlier today, battling from a set down against the third seeds, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara from Japan. They eventually edged out a thrilling 4-6 6-2 [10-6] victory.

This is the first WTA Finals win of 28-year-old Perez’s career.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez next face fifth seeds Krawczyk and Schuurs, needing victory to guarantee their progression to the semifinals.

Aussies in action – WTA Finals

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, group stage

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d [5] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) 6-2 6-3

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [3] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) 4-6 6-2 [10-6]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, group stage

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [5] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBD



