One of our lucky Hot Shots Crew will win a money-cannot-buy experience at the Australian Open this summer.

Who is your favourite tennis player?

That is the question that will win one of our lucky Hot Shots Crew a money-cannot-buy experience at Australian Open 2024.

“Excitement is building as we countdown to the Australian Summer of Tennis and Australian Open 2024,” Tennis Australia’s Head of Programs Rebecca McDonald said.

“It is also an exciting time for Hot Shots Tennis, with the much-loved children’s program having undergone a major refresh over the past 18 months. There is now a greater focus on engagement, fun, development and values at all stages for children aged three to 10+.

“To celebrate, we are running a ‘Win an AO experience’ competition for Hot Shots Tennis participants who are officially part of the Hot Shots Crew. All children across Australia who are participating at their local tennis club can now join the crew, which is a great way to reward and recognise, as well as build engagement with the sport.

“To enter, we are asking participants who are part of the Hot Shots Crew to tell us in 25 words or less who their favourite player is and a quality they love of that player.

“This is their chance to get creative to win a special experience for themselves and their family at Australian Open 2024.”

The prize is an AO Travel Family Package valued at $5,000. It includes return flights for the family, accommodation, tickets to Rod Laver Arena plus a special VIP experience.

To enter, make sure your child is participating in Hot Shots Tennis at their local tennis club, join the Hot Shots Crew and then submit your entry online.

The competition closes at midnight AEDT on 21 November 2023.

