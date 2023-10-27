Elijah Dikkenberg: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Elijah Dikkenberg, a 15-year-old from Canberra and one of the most promising junior talents in Australian tennis.
Canberra, Australia, 27 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Elijah Dikkenberg is one of the up-and-coming juniors in Australian tennis.
The 15-year-old is originally from Wagga Wagga and now based in Canberra, where he is coached by Australian Open 2007 boys’ singles champion Brydan Klein.
Dikkenberg is currently the second highest-ranked Australian boy in his age group and won his first ITF World Tour junior singles title in Fiji last week.
In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior athletes, Dikkenberg shares his favourite tennis memories and future ambitions …
I started playing at around eight or nine. My friend wanted to play tennis, so I joined him. I guess I caught onto it pretty quick, so kept playing more and more.
I like travelling the world, meeting new people, getting to know everyone and seeing how their games compare to ours in Australia.
I’ve gone to Florida in America, as well as Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and Fiji.
Probably Florida. It’s really nice, the weather is nice and I like the beach.
The main goal is to get into the top 100 in the world and make a living out of it. I’d also like to play Davis Cup for Australia.
I’d say my coach, Brydan Klein, and my parents. Watching the pros on screen also influences me.
Roger Federer, when he used to play, and Carlos Alcaraz.
I think it may have been Daniil Medvedev one year at the Australian Open when I was about 11.
I play Xbox and hang out with my brother and sisters. I think chilling out outside of tennis is important.
I do distance education, so I can do school from home at any time of the day.
I like English and PE (physical education).
Grinding.
Probably Nick Kyrgios’ serve. He’s got a really big serve and it goes in a lot.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!