Junior ranking movers: Emerson Jones makes top-10 debut
Gold Coast teen Emerson Jones skyrockets into the world's top 10 in the ITF junior rankings after winning her biggest career title in Japan.
Australia, 16 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Emerson Jones makes her top-10 debut in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings this week.
The 15-year-old won the biggest junior singles title of her career in Tokyo last week, triumphing at an ITF J500 tournament in Osaka.
This is one of the biggest junior tournaments in the world, outside of the four Grand Slam events.
Jones, who swept through the draw without dropping a set, is the youngest Australian girl to win a junior title at this level since Ash Barty.
The Gold Coast teen is a National Tennis Academy athlete and is coached by David Taylor, the esteemed former mentor of Alicia Molik and Sam Stosur.
Jones becomes the third Australian girl to achieve a top-10 junior ranking since the introduction of combined rankings in 2004 (which counts both singles and doubles results).
Barty and Perth talent Taylah Preston, who achieved the feat last year, are the other Australian juniors to reach the top 10.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Emerson Jones
|15
|No.10
|+5
|Maya Joint
|17
|No.30
|+1
|Roisin Gilheany
|18
|No.80
|0
|Lily Taylor
|17
|No.96
|0
|Melisa Ercan
|18
|No.100
|-3
|Lily Fairclough
|18
|No.152
|-36
|Kimiko Cooper
|15
|No.208
|-6
|Zara Larke
|18
|No.250
|-58
|Kristina Tai
|16
|No.257
|+39
|Isabella Crossman
|16
|No.299
|0
Rohan Hazratwala climbs into the Australian top 10 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.
The 16-year-old from Townsville claimed his third junior singles title of the season last week, triumphing at an ITF J60 tournament in Fiji.
Hazratwala also won the doubles title alongside compatriot Cruz Hewitt, the 14-year-old son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Age
|Rank
|Move
|Charlie Camus
|16
|No.32
|0
|Pavle Marinkov
|17
|No.37
|0
|Hayden Jones
|17
|No.39
|0
|Hugh Winter
|16
|No.116
|+21
|Zachary Viiala
|18
|No.179
|-1
|Jeremy Zhang
|18
|No.261
|+1
|Ty Host
|16
|No.286
|-2
|Jerome Estephan
|16
|No.322
|+31
|Cruz Hewitt
|14
|No.333
|+10
|Rohan Hazratwala
|16
|No.334
|+86
