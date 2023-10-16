Gold Coast teen Emerson Jones skyrockets into the world's top 10 in the ITF junior rankings after winning her biggest career title in Japan.

Australia, 16 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Junior girls

Emerson Jones makes her top-10 debut in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings this week.

The 15-year-old won the biggest junior singles title of her career in Tokyo last week, triumphing at an ITF J500 tournament in Osaka.

This is one of the biggest junior tournaments in the world, outside of the four Grand Slam events.

Jones, who swept through the draw without dropping a set, is the youngest Australian girl to win a junior title at this level since Ash Barty.

The Gold Coast teen is a National Tennis Academy athlete and is coached by David Taylor, the esteemed former mentor of Alicia Molik and Sam Stosur.

Jones becomes the third Australian girl to achieve a top-10 junior ranking since the introduction of combined rankings in 2004 (which counts both singles and doubles results).

Barty and Perth talent Taylah Preston, who achieved the feat last year, are the other Australian juniors to reach the top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Emerson Jones 15 No.10 +5 Maya Joint 17 No.30 +1 Roisin Gilheany 18 No.80 0 Lily Taylor 17 No.96 0 Melisa Ercan 18 No.100 -3 Lily Fairclough 18 No.152 -36 Kimiko Cooper 15 No.208 -6 Zara Larke 18 No.250 -58 Kristina Tai 16 No.257 +39 Isabella Crossman 16 No.299 0

Junior boys

Rohan Hazratwala climbs into the Australian top 10 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 16-year-old from Townsville claimed his third junior singles title of the season last week, triumphing at an ITF J60 tournament in Fiji.

Hazratwala also won the doubles title alongside compatriot Cruz Hewitt, the 14-year-old son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Charlie Camus 16 No.32 0 Pavle Marinkov 17 No.37 0 Hayden Jones 17 No.39 0 Hugh Winter 16 No.116 +21 Zachary Viiala 18 No.179 -1 Jeremy Zhang 18 No.261 +1 Ty Host 16 No.286 -2 Jerome Estephan 16 No.322 +31 Cruz Hewitt 14 No.333 +10 Rohan Hazratwala 16 No.334 +86

