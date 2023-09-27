Celebrity Match with Darren McMullen
Media personality Darren McMullen reveals he is a lifelong tennis fan in our Celebrity Match series.
Australia, 27 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Darren McMullen is a Scottish-Australian media personality.
He has hosted several prime-time Australian television shows, including The Voice, The Voice Kids, Minute to Win It and The Big Music Quiz. McMullen has also appeared on The Masked Singer, Celebrity Apprentice and will soon feature on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition.
His acting work includes roles on House Husbands, SeaChange and Doctor Doctor. He also stars in Heat, which premieres on Channel 10 next week.
In our Celebrity Match series, McMullen reveals he enjoys spending any spare time on the tennis court …
I took tennis up during COVID and became completely obsessed, rain, hail or shine. It wasn’t unusual to see me out there on the court for hours on end with a ball machine battering balls until I perfected a shot. I’m still the same now, only difference is I split my time between tennis and Padel.
When my serve is on, it’s pretty hard to return. The key word there is “when”. I never know when the tennis Gods will be shining down on me!
Watching Wimbledon on the television as a kid with the whole family gathered around. It was the one sport everyone in the household would enjoy watching.
I’d have to say the five-set thriller between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 final. I didn’t leave my seat once, for fear I’d miss a point. It was great to see one of the best players in the world still taking it to the youngsters. As an old bastard myself, I kind of love that!
That was a dream come true. I was so nervous stepping out on to Margaret Court Arena. It’s a really humbling experience. My game went to mush and there were no spectators. I can’t imagine how these pros do it with thousands of onlookers screaming and shouting.
I don’t remember exactly who was playing, but my first ever live match was at the Australian Open when I first moved to Melbourne as a kid. Back in those days Courier, Sampras, Agassi, Becker, Seles, Graff and Sabatini were all the main drawcards.
Growing up it was definitely Andre Agassi. He was the man. I like anyone that likes to shake things up and turns their nose up at the status quo. For the same reasons, I love Nick Kyrgios nowadays.
I would love to face off against one of those Kyrgios serves. Even on the television you can see what a rocket that is. I can’t imagine what it would be like in real life. I would love to find out.
The best part of the Australian Open is … the whole city of Melbourne is absolutely buzzing. It’s a great time to be in the city, everybody for those two weeks becomes almost as tennis mad as I am!
Tennis is fun because … it tricks you into getting fit and healthy. Gyms are definitely not for me, but if someone can get me exercising without me realising it, I’m all for it.
