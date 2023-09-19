Storm Hunter adds to her standout 2023 season with an upset singles win at Guadalajara, where she is also the No.1 seed in the doubles event.

Guadalajara, Mexico, 19 September 2023 | Rhys de Deugd

Australia’s Storm Hunter has scored her first singles victory at WTA 1000 level since 2021 at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico.

The 29-year-old advances to the second round at Guadalajara for the first time with an upset win of world No.67 Iryna Shymanovich.

Hunter, who is currently ranked No.157 in singles, took an hour and 22 minutes to record her 6-3 6-4 victory.

For Hunter, it was a case of winning the points that mattered, as she converted on all three of her break point opportunities, while saving three out of the four on her serve.

She now takes on No.2 seed Maria Sakkari, who received a first-round bye.

Sanders will also feature in the second round of the doubles draw in Guadalajara, where she won the title last year alongside Brazilian Luisa Stefani.

As the top seeds, Hunter is aiming to defend the title with Belgian Elise Mertens.

In a standout season, the left-handed Sanders peaked at world No.3 soon after reaching the Wimbledon doubles final with Mertens.

Aussies in action – Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS) d Iryna Shymanovich 6-3 6-4

Taylor Townsend (USA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-4

Women’s singles, first round

Jasmine Paolini (ITA)/Mayar Sherrif (EGY) d [6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS) v [2] Maria Sakkari



Women’s doubles, second round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)



