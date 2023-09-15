Australian summer of tennis calendar set for 2024
Seven Australian cities will host major international tennis tournaments during the upcoming Australian summer.
Australia, 15 September 2023
The world’s best players will compete across the country throughout January in Australia’s biggest-ever summer of tennis.
Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart and Canberra will all host major events as players prepare for the 112th edition of the Australian Open.
The international tennis season kicks off with the United Cup in Perth and Sydney from 29 December.
The Brisbane International returns to the Queensland Tennis Centre for the first time since 2020, with a WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament taking place from 31 December to 7 January.
The Adelaide International, a WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament, runs from 8 to 13 January.
In Tasmania, the 29th staging of the Hobart International, a WTA 250 event, features in the second week of January.
The Canberra International has been expanded and elevated to a combined ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 tournament from 31 December to 6 January.
In a jam-packed summer of tennis further ITF, wheelchair and junior tournaments will take place ahead of the Australian Open.
|Australian Summer of Tennis 2024
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Category
|29 December – 7 January
|United Cup
|Perth (RAC Arena), Sydney (Ken Rosewall Arena)
|ATP/WTA international mixed team competition
|31 December – 7 January
|Brisbane International
|Brisbane (Queensland Tennis Centre)
|WTA 500, ATP 250
|31 December – 6 January
|Canberra International
|Canberra (Canberra Tennis Centre)
|ATP Challenger 125, WTA 125
|2-6 January
|12/u & 14/u Australian Grasscourt Championships
|Mildura (Mildura Lawn Tennis Club)
|National 1000 Series
|8-13 January
|Adelaide International
|Adelaide (The Drive)
|WTA 500, ATP 250
|8-13 January
|Hobart International
|Hobart (Domain Tennis Centre)
|WTA 250
|8-12 January
|AO Opening Week (Australian Open qualifying)
|Melbourne (Melbourne Park)
|Grand Slam
|8-12 January
|Victorian Wheelchair Open
|Melbourne (Hume Tennis Centre)
|ITF 1 Series
|9-13 January
|Rafa Nadal Tour (Australian Masters event)
|Melbourne (Royal Park Tennis Club)
|Invitational
|12-17 January
|Traralgon Junior International
|Traralgon (Traralgon Tennis Centre)
|ITF J300
|14-19 January
|Melbourne Wheelchair Open
|Melbourne (Hume Tennis Centre)
|ITF Super Series
|15-28 January
|Australian Open
|Melbourne (Melbourne Park)
|Grand Slam
|20-27 January
|Australian Open Junior Championships
|Melbourne (Melbourne Park)
|Grand Slam
|23-27 January
|Australian Open Wheelchair Championships
|Melbourne (Melbourne Park)
|Grand Slam
|24-26 January
|Asia-Pacific Elite 14/u Trophy
|Melbourne (Melbourne Park)
|Invitational
|26-28 January
|AO Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHoH) Championships
|Melbourne (Melbourne Park)
|Open International
|26-28 January
|AO Players with an Intellectual Impairment (PWII) Championships
|Melbourne (Melbourne Park)
|Open International
|26-28 January
|AO Glam Slam
|Melbourne (Albert Reserve and Melbourne Park)
|GLTA
