The Australian Billie Jean King Cup team will face Slovenia and Kazakhstan in Spain during November.

Seville, Spain, 7 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Australia is set to contest the opening tie at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain.

The International Tennis Federation revealed the schedule today for the finals, which will be held in Seville from 7-12 November.

Australia meets first-time finalists Slovenia in the opening match of the group stage on Tuesday 7 November.

The Australian team then faces Kazakhstan in their final round-robin match on Thursday 9 November.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023

Australia’s schedule Date Time Opponent Tuesday 7 November 10am CET (6pm AEST) Slovenia Thursday 9 November 10am CET (6pm AEST) Kazakhstan

Winners of the group stage advance to the semifinals on Saturday 11 November, with the final to follow on Sunday 12 November.

The Australian team qualified directly for the 12-nation finals after recording a runner-up finish in the competition last year.

Storm Hunter played a starring role during the 2022 finals in Scotland, winning three singles and two doubles rubbers, to help Australia progress to the championship match for only the third time in the past 30 years.

The #BJKCupFinals schedule is set 🔒 Seville, 7-12 November 🤩 Get your tickets now 👇 🔗 https://t.co/3JyaFPKObv 🔗 pic.twitter.com/KSwbwUHjIZ — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) September 7, 2023

The event, formerly known as Fed Cup, celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

“We look forward to welcoming tennis fans from all over the world to Seville in November,” Conchita Martinez, Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals Tournament Director, said.

“Representing my country was a highlight of my career, and playing in front of passionate crowds in Billie Jean King Cup ties was a memory I will always cherish. We encourage fans to buy their tickets now so that they do not miss out on such a special event.”

