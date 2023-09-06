Australia's Pavle Marinkov is through to the third round in the US Open 2023 boys' singles competition.

New York, USA, 6 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Pavle Marinkov has continued his dream debut at the US Open.

The 17-year-old from Sydney scored a second-round win against Russian Danil Panarin in boys’ singles action today at Flushing Meadows.

Marinkov prevailed 6-3 3-6 6-4 in a two-hour and 17-minute encounter.

This is Marinkov’s fourth consecutive win this week, after earning his place in the draw through qualifying.

Marinkov, Australia’s No.2-ranked junior boy at world No.46, has now won 13 of his past 15 matches.

This equals Marinkov’s career-best result at Grand Slam level, having also made the third round in the Australian Open 2023 boys’ singles competition as a wildcard.

Marinkov is the first Australian to reach the third round in a US Open boys’ singles draw since 2019, when both Rinky Hijikata and Tristan Schoolkate progressed to this stage.

He now has a chance to become the first Aussie to advance to a boys’ singles quarterfinal in New York since Alex de Minaur in 2015.

To emulate that result, Marinkov must beat Mexico’s Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the third round.

It will be Marinkov’s first meeting with 18-year-old Pacheco Mendez, who is the world’s No.2-ranked junior player.

In girls’ doubles action, Emerson Jones (partnering Spain’s Charo Esquiva Banuls) and Maya Joint (partnering American Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo) scored first-round wins.

Jones and Esquiva Banuls managed to save three match points in their 5-7 7-5 [16-14] victory against American pair Thea Frodin and Anita Tu.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Boys’ singles, second round

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) d Danil Panarin 6-3 3-6 6-4

Girls’ doubles, first round

[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Charo Esquiva Banuls (ESP) d Thea Frodin (USA)/Anita Tu (USA) 5-7 7-5 [16-14]

Maya Joint (AUS)/Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) d Akasha Urhobo (USA)/Mia Yamakita (USA) 6-2 6-7(3) [10-8]

[1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA) d Lily Taylor (AUS)/Cara Maria Mester (ROU) 2-6 6-1 [10-0]

Iva Ivanova (BUL)/Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (GER) d Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Olivia Bergler (POL) 2-6 6-3 [12-10]

Boys’ doubles, first round

[4] Kyle Kang (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA) d Charlie Camus (AUS)/Patrick Schoen (SUI) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP

Boys’ singles, third round

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [2] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (MEX)

Girls’ doubles, second round

[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Charo Esquiva Banuls (ESP) v Hannah Klugman (GBR)/Mingge Xu (GBR)

Maya Joint (AUS)/Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

Boys’ doubles, second round

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v [3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL)/Henry Searle (GBR)

