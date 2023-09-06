Gold Coast siblings Emerson and Hayden Jones are among five Australians scheduled to compete on day 10 at US Open 2023.

New York, USA, 6 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The future looks bright for Gold Coast siblings Emerson and Hayden Jones.

In their US Open debuts, both have progressed to the second round in the junior doubles competitions.

The 15-year-old Emerson is partnering Spain’s Charo Esquiva Banul in the girls’ doubles event. While her older brother, 17-year-old Hayden, is playing alongside American Alexander Razeghi in the boys’ doubles competition.

The Jones siblings, who train at Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy in Brisbane, come from impressive sporting pedigree. Their mother, Loretta Harrop, won an Olympic silver medal in 2004 as a triathlete, and their father, Brad Jones, is a former QAFL player.

Pavle Marinkov is another rising star in action on day 10 at Flushing Meadows.

The 17-year-old from Sydney is attempting to become the first Aussie to reach a boys’ singles quarterfinal in New York in eight years.

Heath Davidson also features in the quarterfinals of the quad wheelchair doubles competition.

The 36-year-old Aussie has advanced to two Grand Slam doubles finals alongside Canadian partner Robert Shaw this year.

“We’re doing alright. We’re sick of losing finals, but we’re keeping ourselves in the hunt,” World No.4 Davidson said.

Davidson and world No.3 Shaw face Brit Andy Lapthorne and South Africa’s Donald Ramphadi in a rematch of the Roland Garros 2023 final.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 2am AEST.

Aussies in action on day 10:

Quad wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/Donald Ramphadi (RSA), Court 7, fourth match

Boys’ singles, third round

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [2] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (MEX), Court 6, first match (from 1am AEST)

Girls’ doubles, second round

[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Charo Esquiva Banuls (ESP) v Hannah Klugman (GBR)/Mingge Xu (GBR), Court 9, third match

Maya Joint (AUS)/Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA), Court 12, third match

Boys’ doubles, second round

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v [3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL)/Henry Searle (GBR), Court 9, second match

