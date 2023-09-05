World No.5 Heath Davidson scores a comprehensive first-round win in the US Open 2023 quad wheelchair singles competition.

New York, USA, 5 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson has made an impressive start to his US Open 2023 campaign.

The 36-year-old Australian required only an hour to overcome Turkey’s Ugur Altinel in the opening round of the quad wheelchair singles competition.

Davidson recorded a dominant 6-0 6-1 victory. He finished the match with 14 winners and only five unforced errors.

The world No.5 conceded a total of nine points on serve and did not face a break point throughout the match.

It is Davidson’s career-first singles win at Flushing Meadows and propels him into a quarterfinal showdown with American David Wagner.

World No.4 Wagner is a three-time US Open champion and has won 21 of his 29 career meetings against Davidson.

However, Davidson has won five of their eight most recent matches.

Davidson is attempting to advance to his first US Open singles semifinal. He has twice lost in the quarterfinals (in 2021 and 2022).

The US Open introduced a 16-player draw for the quad wheelchair singles competition this year, a Grand Slam-first in the division.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, first round

Heath Davidson (AUS) d Ugur Altinel (TUR) 6-0 6-1

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [4] David Wagner (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 quad wheelchair singles draw

Quad wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/Donald Ramphadi (RSA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 quad wheelchair doubles draw

