Australia's Hayden Jones is through to the second round in the US Open 2023 boys' singles competition.

New York, USA, 3 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Hayden Jones has made an encouraging start to his US Open 2023 junior campaign.

The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast recorded a 6-7(8) 6-1 6-2 opening-round victory against American wildcard Maxwell Exsted in the boys’ singles competition.

After squandering four set points in the opening-set tiebreak, Jones bounced back strongly to make a winning debut at Flushing Meadows.

He finished the one-hour and 55-minute encounter with 24 winners to Exsted’s 15.

Jones also recorded a perfect record on break points, winning all six he earned throughout the match.

> READ: Hayden Jones – A rising star of Australian tennis

This propels Jones, currently ranked No.70 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings, into a second-round showdown with top seed Yaroslav Demin.

Demin, an 18-year-old from Russia, is the world’s top-ranked junior boy.

In the girls’ singles competition, Australian hopes Maya Joint and Lily Taylor both bowed out against seeded opponents in the opening round.

> READ: Eight-year high for Australian juniors competing at US Open

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Boys’ singles, first round

Hayden Jones (AUS) d [WC] Maxwell Exsted (USA) 6-7(8) 6-1 6-2

Girls’ singles, first round

[1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK) d Maya Joint (AUS) 6-1 6-1

[9] Tereza Valentova (CZE) d Lily Taylor (AUS) 6-0 6-3



COMING UP

Boys’ singles, first round

Charlie Camus (AUS) v [8] Darwin Blanch (USA)

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [13] Joel Schwaerzler (AUT)

Boys’ singles, second round

Hayden Jones (AUS) v [1] Yaroslav Demin

> VIEW: Full US Open 2023 boys’ singles draw

Girls’ singles, first round

[12] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Mingge Xu (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 girls’ singles draw

Boys’ doubles, first round

Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Yuvan Nandal (IND) v [3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL)/Henry Searle (GBR)

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Patrick Schoen (SUI) v [4] Kyle Kang (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA)

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Nicholas Patrick (USA)/Maxim Kalinin (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 boys’ doubles draw

Girls’ doubles, first round

[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Charo Esquiva Banuls (ESP) v Thea Frodin (USA)/Anita Tu (USA)

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Cara Maria Mester (ROU) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

Maya Joint (AUS)/Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) v Akasha Urhobo (USA)/Mia Yamakita (USA)

Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Olivia Bergler (POL) v Iva Ivanova (BUL)/Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (GER)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 girls’ doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!