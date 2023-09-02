Qualifier Pavle Marinkov is among six Australians competing in the US Open 2023 junior competition.

New York, USA, 2 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Six Australians will compete in the US Open 2023 junior competitions.

This is the highest representation of Australian juniors contesting the final Grand Slam tournament of the season in eight years.

Pavle Marinkov boosted the number of Aussies in the boys’ singles competition to three after sealing his spot through qualifying.

The 17-year-old from Sydney also qualified for the Wimbledon junior competition earlier this year.

Marinkov has now won 11 of his past 13 matches on the ITF World Tennis Tour junior circuit, helping him break into the world’s top 50.

The in-form Marinkov joins fellow National Tennis Academy athletes Charlie Camus, a 16-year-old from Canberra, and Hayden Jones, a 16-year-old from the Gold Coast, in the US Open main draw.

Camus has been a singles finalist at his past three tournaments, including at an ITF J300 event in Canada this week.

US Open 2023

Boys’ singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Charlie Camus (AUS) 43 v [8] Darwin Blanch (USA) 9 [Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 48 v [13] Joel Schwaerzler (AUT) 14 Hayden Jones (AUS) 70 v [WC] Maxwell Exsted (USA) 73

> VIEW: Full US Open 2023 boys’ singles draw

Three Australians, including world No.18 Emerson Jones, will compete in the US Open girls’ singles competition.

The 15-year-old Jones made the third round in the junior events at Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year and recently captured her biggest ITF junior singles title in America.

Jones is joined in the draw by 16-year-old Lily Taylor and 17-year-old Maya Joint.

US Open 2023

Girls’ singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [12] Emerson Jones (AUS) 18 v Mingge Xu (GBR) 29 Lily Taylor (AUS) 45 v [9] Tereza Valentova (CZE) 14 Maya Joint (AUS) 47 v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK) 3

> VIEW: Full US Open 2023 girls’ singles draw

The US Open 2023 junior competition begins in New York tomorrow.

Benjamin Wenzel, a 16-year-old from Cairns, will also represent Australia in the US Open 2023 junior wheelchair competition later in the week.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!