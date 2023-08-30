Ajla Tomljanovic is among eight Australian players scheduled to compete on day three at US Open 2023.

New York, USA, 30 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

It has taken a lot of heart and resilience for Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville to reach the second round at this year’s US Open.

The Aussie favourites, who are both returning from long stints on the sidelines following knee surgery, are now set to face top-ranked opponents on day three in New York.

Tomljanovic surprised even herself by advancing to this stage in her first tournament since November.

“In a way I feel like I have no business being in the second round,” Tomljanovic admitted after an emotional first-round win.

Yet Tomljanovic, a US Open 2022 quarterfinalist whose ranking has dipped to world No.127, deemed it a “reward after so many months of just torture”.

The 30-year-old Australian now meets world No.4 Elena Rybakina in a rematch of their Wimbledon quarterfinal battle last year.

Saville is enjoying her best run at Flushing Meadows in five years and eagerly anticipating a showdown with world No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

“I like big stages, I’m not very shy,” Saville said after conceding just two games in her first-round victory.

“I’ve played some of my best matches against top-10 players and feel like I can beat those players.”

Saville, who is currently ranked No.322, is aiming to become the lowest-ranked player to defeat Swiatek since March 2021.

“The biggest goal is not to get double-bagelled,” the former top-20 player laughed, before reiterating she believes she can “make (Swiatek’s) life very uncomfortable”.

“I will just play free and see what happens.”

In men’s singles action, Rinky Hijikata will look to continue his career-best run at Flushing Meadows when he takes on world No.57 Marton Fucsovics.

The 22-year-old Australian, a wildcard entry ranked No.110, is aiming to progress to the third round in a Grand Slam men’s singles draw for the first time in his career.

A total of eight Australians players are in action on day three, with the doubles competitions also getting underway.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action on day three:

Women’s singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [1] Iga Swiatek (USA), Louis Armstrong Stadium, day session, second match

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ), Louis Armstrong Stadium, night session, first match (from 9am AEST)

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS ) v Marton Fucsovics, Court 7, third match

Men’s doubles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v [WC] Alexander Frusina (USA)/Adhithya Ganesan (USA), Court 13, first match (from 1am AEST)

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [13] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN), Court 6, second match

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS), Court 15, second match

Mixed doubles, first round

[6] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN), Court 6, fifth match

> VIEW: Full US Open 2023 day three schedule

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!