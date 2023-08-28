Ellen Perez, Storm Hunter, Matt Ebden and Max Purcell all feature in the US Open 2023 doubles draws.

New York, USA, 28 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The draws have been revealed for the US Open 2023 men’s and women’s doubles competitions.

World No.11 Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are the sixth seeds in the men’s doubles draw. They face the all-Australian combination of Chris O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic in the opening round.

John Peers and Brazilian Marcelo Melo face a tough first-round assignment, pitted against No.13 seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. World No.27 Glasspool and world No.25 Heliovaara made the quarterfinals in New York last year.

Men’s doubles, first round [6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [13] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)/Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v [WC] Alexander Frusina (USA)/Adhithya Ganesan (USA) Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)

World No.3 Storm Hunter leads the Australian charge in the women’s doubles competition.

Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens, who were finalists at Wimbledon earlier this year, are the No.2 seeds. They begin their campaign against American Danielle Collins and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok.

Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez, who were semifinalists at Flushing Meadows last year, are the third seeds. They’ll face Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska and Egyptian Mayar Sherif in the opening round.

Women’s doubles, first round [2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Danielle Collins (USA)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) [5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Nadia Podoroska (ARG)/Mayar Sherif (EGY) Daria Saville (AUS)/Irina Khromacheva v [WC] Fiona Crawley (USA)/Carson Tanguilig (USA)

