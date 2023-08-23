Australian contenders Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell have scored second-round singles wins at an ATP 250 tournament in America.

Winston-Salem, USA, 23 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Winston-Salem, USA

In-form Australians Max Purcell and Aleksandar Vukic have booked their spots in the third round at an ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.

World No.47 Purcell continued his impressive march through the draw, dismissing lucky loser Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4 6-1 in the second round.

The 25-year-old Australian tallied eight aces in the brisk 60-minute encounter against Kuznetsov.

It is Purcell’s 10th win from his past 12 matches and sets up a third-round clash with world No.25 Tallon Griekspoor.

This will be Purcell’s first career meeting with the 27-year-old from the Netherlands, who is the tournament’s second seed.

Vukic needed three sets to overcome French teen Luca Van Assche, eventually prevailing 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 in a two-hour and 33-minute tussle.

The 27-year-old Australian, who tallied 19 aces in the victory, now faces world No.42 Sebastian Baez.

Sixth-seeded Baez is currently on a six-match winning streak, after scooping his second ATP clay-court title of the season at Kitzbuhel earlier this month.

World No.51 Vukic is also in stellar form, having won eight of his past 12 matches. This includes a first ATP finals appearance at Atlanta last month.

Aussies in action – Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[9] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3

Max Purcell (AUS) d [LL] Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4 6-1

[1] Borna Coric (CRO) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-2 7-6(2)

Men’s doubles, first round

Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-2 6-1



COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[9] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [6] Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Men’s doubles, first round

[WC] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA)

Cleveland, USA

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland.

The in-form duo, who were finalists in Cincinnati last week, scored a 6-4 6-3 opening-round win against Belarusian Lidziya Marozava and Brazil’s Ingrid Martins.

World No.12 Perez and world No.11 Melichar-Martinez are the defending champions at the tournament.

Aussies in action – Cleveland

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Lidziya Marozava/Ingrid Martins (BRA) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Ekaterina Alexandrova/Aliaksandra Sasnovich



Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!