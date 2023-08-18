Mark Haskett, Grace Hobbs and Courtney Webeck are among 11 players who will represent Australia at the IBSA World Games.

Birmingham, Great Britain, 18 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

An 11-member Australian tennis team is set to compete at the IBSA World Games in Great Britain, which begin in Birmingham today.

The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games, which are staged every four years, are the largest high-level international event for athletes with a visual impairment.

More than 1000 athletes from 70 nations will compete in this year’s 10-day event.

IBSA World Games

Australian 2023 team Men Women Mark Haskett (SA) Courtney Webeck (NSW) Mick Leigh (NSW) Courtney Lewis (SA) Ross Patterson (Vic) Grace Hobbs (NSW) Arato Katsuda-Green (NSW) Phoebe David (Vic) Adam Fayad (Vic) Summer Giddings (NSW) Ricky Segura (SA)

This is the first time that Tennis Australia has supported a blind and low vision (BLV) tennis team at an international event.

Mark Haskett, a 40-year-old from South Australia, said his selection “means the absolute world”.

“As a young kid growing up, it was a dream to play for Australia in any sport,” he said. “To be able to do it in tennis is a huge honour.”

Grace Hobbs, a 20-year-old from New South Wales, is thrilled to be selected in the Australian team too.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Hobbs said. “To travel overseas to represent Australia is not something you can say you do every day.”

Courtney Webeck, a 19-year-old from New South Wales, echoed those sentiments.

“It means a hell of a lot to put on the green and gold,” Webeck said. “To make the Australian team is a dream come true.”

