Australian players, across all levels and ages, should complete their Competitive Player Profile before 1 September.

Australia, 9 August 2023 | tennis.com.au

More than 40,000 players across the country already have a Competitive Player Profile.

A Competitive Player Profile connects your Tennis ID and UTR Rating, allowing upcoming match data, as well as playing history and performance stats, to be stored securely in a central location.

All Australian players, regardless of whether they compete at their local club or on the professional tours, will be required to complete a Competitive Player Profile soon.

“Summer is the busiest time in Australian tennis, with thousands of players of all ages picking up a racquet to play,” Tennis Australia’s Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said. “We’re encouraging all Australians to complete their Competitive Player Profile before 1 September. That means all their details will be set up and ready for the start of summer competitions.”

A Competitive Player Profile simplifies the process of entering endorsed events and leagues across the country and will be required on and after 1 September 2023.

There are added benefits for players too, including personal injury insurance, Australian Open and Summer of Tennis ticket offers, as well as other discounts and special offers.

> LEARN MORE: How to complete your Competitive Player Profile

“Completing a Competitive Player Profile ensures all players will have the best playing experience possible this summer,” Larner said.

“It only takes a matter of minutes too, so make sure you sign up today.”

