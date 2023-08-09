Celebrity Match with Brihony Dawson
Australian presenter Brihony Dawson shares their favourite tennis memories in our Celebrity Match series.
Melbourne, Australia , 9 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Brihony Dawson is an Australian television presenter, MC, sports commentator and singer.
They made history in 2022, becoming the first non-binary host on primetime Australian television. Dawson fronted The Challenge: Australia on Channel 10, and also served as co-host of The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount+ earlier this year.
Dawson has previously competed at the AO Glam Slam, an annual tournament staged at Melbourne Park during the Australian Open, and earlier this year hosted the AO Pride Day celebrations at the Grand Slam event.
In our Celebrity Match series, Dawson reveals they are a life-long tennis player and fan …
I used to play A LOT. Squad training twice a week, one private lesson with my brother and then playing Saturdays and Sundays. Every Easter was spent up at Yarrawonga playing in their annual tennis tournament.
My cross-court forehand. It’s lightning!
Getting my bright yellow Mary Pierce dress.
I can’t remember the exact first, but I was obsessed with Steffi Graf and would try to watch all of her matches at the Australian Open.
Ash Barty and Serena Williams. They’re both such different players, but both so competitive and unpredictable.
Ash Barty, just because she’s a legend.
Meeting Billie Jean King was the absolute highlight for me. She was down for a chat and was just so much fun. Also having everyone there when Vanessa Amorosi was playing ‘Absolutely Everybody‘ was awesome. It’s become the unofficial anthem for the queer community.
One of the most important things about pride is visibility. And when major sporting events create a space for pride, it shows that it’s a safe space for the queer community.
The best part of the Australian Open is … the coming together of so many countries and communities.
Tennis is fun because … it’s one of the best sports in the world!
