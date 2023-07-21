Jake Dembo: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Jake Dembo, a 15-year-old Western Australian talent and one of the youngest athletes at Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy.
Brisbane, Australia , 21 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers
At only 15 years old, Jake Dembo already boasts an impressive tennis resume.
The Perth talent competed in the inaugural 14-and-under boys’ singles competition at Wimbledon last year, where he won three of his five matches, and represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup competition earlier this year.
Dembo has also created history in the Tennis West State League, becoming the youngest-ever competitor. At age 13, he broke a record previously held by two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Matt Ebden.
He is currently ranked No.446 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys’ rankings. Among 2008-born players, he is the 13th highest in the world.
In our series profiling Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy athletes, Dembo details his future career ambitions …
I’ve been playing tennis since I was five. My dad played a bit and I went to watch him when I was young. I thought it looked pretty cool, so gave it a try.
Just going out and competing. I enjoy playing matches and travelling to different places.
Definitely playing at Wimbledon (in 2022). It was a 14s event and to step on the Wimbledon courts was a great experience.
I had mixed emotions. A bit of nerves, a bit of excitement. Mostly just because it’s an honour to step on those courts at such a young age.
I was really excited, it’s always great to play for your country.
It’s been really good. The coaches are all really nice, I’ve been enjoying the training and it’s a great environment to be around.
Yeah, definitely. It’s obviously pretty far away, but I think it’s probably been the right decision for me.
I’d love to be a top-100 player and play in all of the Grand Slams. My main goal is to become No.1 in the world.
Definitely Rafa (Nadal). I just love the way he competes and just fights for every point, I think it’s so good.
An aggressive counterpuncher.
I’m a smaller player, so I guess someone who is also smaller like David Goffin.
Nick Kyrgios’ serve. He can do anything with it, he places it so well and gets great speed on it.
I’m pretty outgoing. Hopefully they’d say I’m fun to be around and a good person.
I like my golf. I play a lot of golf, pretty much every week. And I like Xbox too.
I guess just enjoy training, enjoy matches and try to have fun every time you step out onto the court.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!