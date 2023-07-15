Australian Heath Davidson is enjoying his career-best run in a Grand Slam quad wheelchair singles competition.

London, Great Britain, 15 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson has scored a sensational victory to advance to his first Grand Slam singles final.

The 36-year-old Australian triumphed 6-4 2-6 6-3 against defending champion Sam Schroder in the Wimbledon quad wheelchair singles semifinals.

World No.2 Schroder entered this match on an 11-match winning streak against Davidson.

However, Davidson produced one of the best performances of his career to record his first victory since July 2019 against the 23-year-old from the Netherlands.

This propels world No.5 Davidson into a final showdown with world No.1 Niels Vink, also of the Netherlands.

It is the first time that Davidson has progressed to a singles final in his 13 career Grand Slam appearances.

He becomes the second Australian to reach a quad wheelchair singles final at the All England Club and the first since his close mate Dylan Alcott’s title-winning run in 2021.

Schroder avenged his loss in the doubles final later in the day, teaming with Vink to defend their title.

The top-seeded Dutch pair scored a 7-6(5) 6-0 victory against Davidson and his Canadian partner Robert Shaw.

“That’s seven times we’ve played this year and we’ve won zero,” said Davidson after the final, which was played in high spirits between the two pairs.

“They’re No.1 and No.2 in the world for a reason, me and Robbie here are just going to keep doing what we do and hopefully we sneak one in eventually.”

This was Davidson’s ninth career Grand Slam doubles final appearance and his first at Wimbledon.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) d [2] Sam Schroder (NED) 6-4 2-6 6-3

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED) d [2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) 7-6(5) 6-0

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [1] Niels Vink (NED)

