Heath Davidson and Storm Hunter are among six Australians in action on the final day of Wimbledon 2023.

London, Great Britain, 15 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson and Storm Hunter have the chance today to fulfil their Wimbledon title dreams.

Davidson is looking to become the second Australian to win a Wimbledon quad wheelchair singles title, while Hunter can end a 19-year title drought for Australians in the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles competition.

The 28-year-old Hunter has advanced to her first ladies’ doubles Grand Slam final in incredible fashion.

The world No.7 and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens have conceded a total of nine games and not lost a service game yet in the tournament.

The third-seeded duo will look to continue this momentum in a final showdown against veterans Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova.

Hsieh, a 37-year-old from Chinese Taipei, and Strycova, a 37-year-old Czech, are enjoying a remarkable run of their own.

This is Strycova’s first Grand Slam tournament since Australian Open 2021. The former world No.1 is now a mother of one and returned to the tour in May, determined to compete at Wimbledon one last time.

Hsieh also returned in May, after taking an extended break due to injury. The former world No.1, who is coached by Australian legend Paul McNamee, won the Roland Garros title last month with China’s Wang Xinyu.

The crafty Hsieh is already a three-time Wimbledon champion, winning with China’s Peng Shuai in 2013, Strycova in 2019 and Mertens in 2021, and is currently on a 17-match winning streak at the tournament.

World No.5 Davidson is enjoying a career-best run as well, progressing to his maiden Grand Slam singles final.

The 36-year-old from Melbourne stunned defending champion and world No.2 Sam Schroder to earn his spot in the final. He now faces world No.1 Niels Vink of the Netherlands in the title match.

Two Australian greats – Lleyton Hewitt and Rennae Stubbs – can add to their Wimbledon legacy, after advancing to finals in the invitational doubles competitions.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 10.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day 14:

Ladies’ doubles, final

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE), Centre Court, second match

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [1] Niels Vink (NED), No.3 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Gentlemen’s invitation doubles, final

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)/James Blake (USA) v Bob Bryan (USA)/Mike Bryan (USA), No.1 Court, third match

Mixed invitation doubles, final

Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS) v Greg Rusedski (GBR)/Conchita Martinez (ESP), Court 4, first match (from 9pm AEST)

14-and-under girls singles, play-offs

Jizelle Sibai (AUS) v Sabrina Balderrama (VEN), Court 8, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Renee Alame (AUS) v Edie Griffiths (GBR), Court 8, third match

