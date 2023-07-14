Jizelle Sibai embracing “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” at Wimbledon
Jizelle Sibai is among three Australian juniors competing in the 14-and-under competition at Wimbledon 2023.
London, Great Britain, 14 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Jizelle Sibai is one of three Australians contesting the 14-and-under competition at the All England Club this year.
“I feel really honoured and appreciate it so much, because I know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in the 14-and-under event,” said the 13-year-old from Sydney.
“I’m hoping I can do well and this is just the start of my journey.”
Introducing Jizelle Sibai, a rising star of Australian tennis …
When I was little, about five or six years old, my dad, who always loved playing tennis, put me into lessons. My older brother played tennis too, so I followed in his footsteps.
I just love competing. I feel like it brings out the best in me when I play. I’ve grown up playing with a lot of my friends and get to travel with them. The journey has been a lot of fun. Tennis is just amazing.
I reckon it was making the finals of the 14-and-under Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships in January. I feel like that really inspired me.
I found it tricky at the beginning. But once I found my groove, I found it suited my game style.
Just being there will be exciting. Wimbledon is such a prestigious event. To be attending is so special, let alone playing as well. I’ll be seeing all the players and what the event is like, so it’s going to be an amazing experience.
My earliest memories are probably when I was younger, always being inspired by these players and now that I know that I’m going to be playing on the same courts, it just feels amazing.
I’ve always been a fan of Roger Federer. There are a lot of players I enjoy watching. Ash Barty is someone I look up to and last year’s Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, as well.
I’d really, really like to be competing in all the junior Grand Slams. I’m too young to play in the main events, so I’m aiming for the junior Grand Slams and then we’ll go from there.
I haven’t travelled much overseas. However, I will be competing in a European tour straight after Wimbledon. I’ve travelled a lot in Australia with my tennis.
Probably Darwin, because I had my best result there (reaching the semifinals at an ITF J60 tournament last month).
That is also one of my biggest highlights. It was great to have our coaches and team-mates cheering us on. It was a great environment and experience. I loved it.
I like socialising with friends or spending time around water. It’s nice to get tennis out of my head sometimes, especially during tournaments.
