Rising star Renee Alame living out Wimbledon dream
Promising Australian junior Renee Alame is contesting the 14-and-under competition at Wimbledon 2023.
London, Great Britain, 13 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Already a three-time national singles champion, Renee Alame is proving one to watch.
The 14-year-old from Sydney is now testing herself against the world’s best in the 14-and-under girls’ singles competition at Wimbledon.
“I remember watching (Wimbledon) on TV and wishing I could go there to play one day,” Alame said.
“Now I’m there, which is really exciting.”
Introducing Renee Alame, a rising star of Australian tennis …
I hope I just enjoy it and take every moment in. I’ll try my very best and hopefully make it far, but enjoy the experience at the same time.
I’m looking forward to eating strawberries and cream, because I’ve heard that’s a very good thing to do there.
I really enjoy grass courts. I like how you can control the ball a bit more. It’s fun to play on a surface that is so different to the other surfaces.
I went to Germany and Austria last year for some clay-court tournaments. I made it to three finals, winning one and losing two to my fellow team-mates from Australia. It was a very good experience and I seem to play well there.
My older sister was playing tennis and my dad actually thought he would put me in a different sport. But then my dad’s friend told him, ‘What are you doing? Put both of your daughters into tennis so they can be with each other along the way and help each other’.
It’s really helpful to be able to train with her, play with her and get advice from her.
I’m hoping to win Grand Slams one day and hopefully be No.1 in the world.
I really like Aryna Sabalenka and I love Maria Sharapova, even though she’s retired now.
I like to hang out with family and spend quality time with them. I like to play other sports as well just for fun. I’m very competitive, so seem to do well in other sports as well.
Volleyball, soccer and basketball.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!