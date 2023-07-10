Emerson Jones, a 15-year-old from the Gold Coast, is excited to be competing at Wimbledon for the first time.

London, Great Britain, 10 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Emerson Jones is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her idol, Ash Barty, at Wimbledon this week.

The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast is competing in the girls’ singles event at the All England Club, chasing a title that Barty won at the same age in 2011.

“I hope I can do really well at Wimbledon,” Jones said.

“Grass is my favourite surface to play on, so that’d be great. I’d love to win any Grand Slam really and just do what Ash Barty has done.”

This time last year, Jones was watching closely from her Queensland home as older brother, Hayden, made his Wimbledon debut in the boys’ singles competition.

She is now proving one to watch as well.

The 13th seed blitzed through her opening round in 74 minutes and did not face a break point in a 6-1 6-4 victory over 18-year-old British hope Given Roach.

This is the third consecutive Grand Slam tournament that Jones, the world No.19 in the junior rankings, has progressed to the second round in the girls’ singles competition.

She next faces 17-year-old American Tatum Evans, who has a junior ranking of world No.54.

Taylah Preston, a 17-year-old from Perth, is the only other Australian still alive in the junior singles draws at the All England Club.

Preston, who has twice been named Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards, has a tough second-round assignment.

She meets 16-year-old Czech Tereza Valentova, who she lost to in straights sets at a grass-court tournament last week.

Pavle Marinkov, a 17-year-old from Sydney, served for a spot in the second round of the boys’ singles competition, but fell just short against Thijs Boogaard from the Netherlands.

The 15-year-old Boogaard recovered from a 3-5 deficit in the deciding set, fighting back to score a 6-1 3-6 7-5 victory against the Aussie qualifier.

Hayden Jones and Charlie Camus both lost their opening-round matches as well, as did Lily Taylor and Roisin Gilheany in the girls’ singles competition. They all now turn their attention to doubles.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Boys’ singles, first round

[Q] Manas Dhamne (IND) d Hayden Jones (AUS) 6-2 6-4

[WC] Viktor Frydrych (GBR) d Charlie Camus (AUS) 7-5 7-6(4)

Thijs Boogaard (NED) d [Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 6-1 3-6 7-5

Girls’ singles, first round

[6] Kaitlin Quevedo (USA) d Lily Taylor (AUS) 7-6(6) 6-3

[WC] Isabelle Lacy (GBR) d [Q] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Girls’ singles, second round

[13] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Tatum Evans (USA)

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [10] Tereza Valentova (CZE)

Girls’ doubles, first round

Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Daniela Piani (GBR) v [1] Lucciana Perez Alarcon (PER)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

Emerson Jones (AUS)/Ela Milic (SLO) v Hannah Klugman (GBR)/Isabelle Lacy (GBR)

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Zuzanna Pawlikowska (POL) v Darja Suvirdjonkova (SRB)/Vendula Valdmannova (CZE)

[Alt] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Alina Korneeva v Wakana Sonobe (JPN)/Tereza Valentova (CZE)

Boys’ doubles, first round

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Oliver Bonding (GBR) v [7] Darwin Blanch (USA)/Roy Horovitz (USA)

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Jakub Filip (CZE)/Gabriele Vulpitta (ITA)

