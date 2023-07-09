Australian pair Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell are into the third round of the Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen's doubles competition.

London, Great Britain, 9 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell have knocked out one of the world’s best teams to advance to the third round of the Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen’s doubles competition.

The Aussie duo continued their giant-killing run through the draw, defeating No.14 seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in second-round action today at the All England Club.

Thompson and Purcell recorded a hard-fought 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory against the Argentine pair, who have won three ATP titles together this season, recently made the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and currently sit seventh in the ATP Race.

This is 25-year-old Purcell’s eighth consecutive doubles victory at the tournament, having claimed the title last year alongside compatriot Matt Ebden.

For 29-year-old Thompson, this marks his career-best doubles result at Wimbledon and snaps a four-match losing streak in second-round matches at the tournament.

It is also the sixth consecutive victory for world No.56 Purcell and world No.169 Thompson as team, after scooping an ATP title in their most recent tournament together at Houston in April.

The Aussie duo are set to face another big challenge in the third round.

They’ll either play the world’s top team, Brit Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, or the reigning Australian Open champions, Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round

[12] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) d Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3 6-2

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [14] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4 5-7 6-4

> READ: Hunter and Mertens progress to Wimbledon third round

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)/Johannus Monday (GBR)

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Gentlemen’s doubles, third round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen’s doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!