After his third-round exit, Chris O'Connell reflects on a career-best run in a Wimbledon gentlemen's singles draw.

London, Great Britain, 8 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Chris O’Connell’s career-best run at Wimbledon has come to an end, bowing out of the gentlemen’s singles competition in the third round.

The 29-year-old Australian produced a gallant performance against in-form American Christopher Eubanks, before losing a close battle at Court 18.

Eubanks edged out a 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 7-6(2) victory in two hours and 53 minutes.

The world No.43, who is now on an eight-match winning streak, struck 23 aces and tallied 65 winners in total across the third-round showdown.

“I just felt like the whole match was on his racquet. I couldn’t do anything,” O’Connell conceded.

“Not only was his serve fantastic, he was unbelievable off the ground and just didn’t miss. He’s playing some unbelievable tennis.”

O’Connell was far from disgraced, hitting 35 winners of his own and committing just 12 unforced errors across three tight sets.

Yet the world No.73 admitted to feeling mixed emotions after the match.

“Of course, I’m pretty proud. Third round is awesome,” said O’Connell, who had never previously won a main-draw match at the All England Club.

“But I’ll probably be a bit happier tomorrow, because I mean, it was an opportunity to make a (Grand Slam) fourth round, a second week, for the first time.”

O’Connell now turns his attention to Wimbledon’s gentlemen’s doubles competition, where he is partnering Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

No doubles matches featuring Australian players were completed on another rainy day in London, with several matches postponed until tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

Christopher Eubanks (USA) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 7-6(2)

> READ: Preston makes promising start in Wimbledon juniors competition

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round

Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) v [12] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)/Johannus Monday (GBR)

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v TBC

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [14] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen’s doubles draw

Ladies’ doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-2 2-0 to finish

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) v Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN) 4-5 to finish

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 ladies’ doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Laura Siegemund (GER) 3-6 2-4 to finish

Mixed doubles, second round

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR) v Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Xu Yifan (CHN)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!