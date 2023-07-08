Rising Australian talents Pavle Marinkov and Roisin Gilheany have qualified for the Wimbledon 2023 junior competition.

London, Great Britain, 8 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Seven Australians will contest the main draw in this year’s Wimbledon junior competition, after Pavle Marinkov and Roisin Gilheany secured their spots through qualifying.

Marinkov, a 17-year-old from New South Wales, completed his successful qualifying campaign with a 6-4 6-2 victory against fifth-seeded Korean Hoyoung Roh.

The reigning 18/u Australian champion, who is currently No.76 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings, made his junior Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2023. He was the top-performing Australian in the boys’ singles competition, reaching the third round as a wildcard.

Gilheany sealed her spot in the Wimbledon girls’ singles main draw with a hard-fought 2-6 7-6(4) [10-6] victory against Japan’s Shiho Tsujioka in the final qualifying round.

The 18-year-old from Victoria is set to make her second junior Grand Slam main-draw appearance too. Gilheany’s only previous junior Grand Slam main-draw appearance was at Australian Open 2022.

Main-draw action in the Wimbledon 2023 junior competition begins today in London (with matches from 8pm AEST).

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Boys’ qualifying singles, final round

[15] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) d [5] Hoyoung Roh (KOR) 6-4 6-2

Girls’ qualifying singles, final round

[13] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) d [6] Shiho Tsujioka (JPN) 2-6 7-6(4) [10-6]

Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) d [16] Lily Fairclough (AUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Boys’ singles, first round

Hayden Jones (AUS) v [Q] Manas Dhamne (IND)

Charlie Camus (AUS) v [WC] Viktor Frydrych (GBR)

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Thijs Boogaard (NED)

Girls’ singles, first round

[13] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [WC] Given Roach (GBR)

Lily Taylor (AUS) v [6] Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Theadora Rabman (USA)

[Q] Roisin Gilheany (AUS) v [WC] Isabelle Lacy (GBR)

