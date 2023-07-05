Teams from New South Wales scooped three of the six titles on offer at the 2023 Australian Teams Championships.

Gold Coast, Queensland, 5 July 2023 | tennis.com.au

New South Wales excelled at the 2023 Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast, claiming titles across all three age groups.

More than 180 promising junior tennis players from Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Oceania gathered at KDV Sport for the annual tournament, which ran from Friday 23 June to Sunday 2 July.

New South Wales was victorious in three of the six finals, taking out the 11-and-under boys’ title as well as the 13-and-under and 15-and-under girls’ competitions.

NSW Development Squad Manager David Moore was impressed by the way his teams carried themselves throughout the event.

“I think our athletes did a really good job dealing with the pressure. Each athlete took it upon themselves to fight extremely hard for each match and support one another,” Moore said.

“That support wasn’t just for their team, but all New South Wales teams competing.

“We received video messages from the likes of Alex de Minaur, Max Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, Jordan Thompson and Alex Bozovic which really inspired our kids to step up for NSW.

“The culture within our state National Development Squad environment is exceptional. I’ve been impressed with the attitude towards training and working together from our athletes across all age groups. If they continue working hard together, I think there will be plenty more success in the future.”

Australian Teams Championships 2023 Age group Boys’ champions Girls’ champions 11-and-under New South Wales Queensland 13-and-under Victoria New South Wales 15-and-under Victoria New South Wales

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championships provide an important opportunity for junior tennis players.

“National tournaments like these give Australian junior tennis players the best opportunity to compete at the highest level, alongside their peers and team-mates,” Soyer said.

“It’s also a chance to bring players together, in what is usually a relatively individual sport, to experience shared support and camaraderie at the highest junior level.”

As part of the tournament, players from Pacific Oceania were invited to compete as part of a partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Pacific AusSports program to support Women and Girls in Tennis in the Pacific. A three-day training camp also took place before the event started.

“The Pacific AusSports partnership provides women in sport from the Oceania and Pacific region valuable experience and mentorship through the program and an opportunity for Tennis Australia to connect and support some of our neighbouring countries, coaches and athletes,” Vicki Reid, Tennis Australia Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations said.

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Championship events held annually. They place on each of the Grand Slam surfaces – clay, grass and hard court.

A Junior Masters event for the highest-ranked juniors in each respective age category is contested at Melbourne in December each year.

