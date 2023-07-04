London, Great Britain, 4 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson faces one of the most daunting challenges in tennis today – trying to stop Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion is on a remarkable 29-match winning streak at the All England Club and has not lost on the tournament’s famed Centre Court in almost 10 years.

Yet world No.70 Thompson is refusing to be intimidated by Djokovic’s sparkling tournament record.

“I wouldn’t go out on the court if I didn’t think I could do damage,” Thompson said ahead of their first career meeting. “As silly as it sounds, I’ve got to believe that I can win otherwise there is no point going out there.

“I know the odds are firmly against me. But (I’ll) just get out and enjoy it and just have fun. It’s not every day you play Novak at Wimbledon.”

A major opportunity also awaits Aleksandar Vukic, who is looking to continue his dream debut at Wimbledon.

The world No.87 is hoping to advance to a Grand Slam third round for the first time in his career.

Standing in the 27-year-old Australian’s way is world No.79 Quentin Halys, who has never reached that stage either.

“Halys has got a massive serve and a big game,” noted Vukic, who won his only previous meeting against the 26-year-old Frenchman in a three-set battle on clay in 2021.

Five Australians also feature in rain-delayed first-round matches.

Daria Saville will resume her battle with British No.1 Katie Boulter leading 6-5, while Chris O’Connell currently holds a 7-5 1-0 advantage over Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic.

“I will just go out there and compete as hard as I can and enjoy the tournament.” Dasha is back on the Grand Slam stage and ready to give it her all 🔥 👊#GoAussies #Wimbledonhttps://t.co/c4s9ELEaS1 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 4, 2023

Alexei Popyrin, Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler are all set to begin their campaigns too. Rain prevented them from taking to the court for their scheduled matches yesterday.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day three:

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI), Court 7, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Hamad Medjedovic (SRB), Court 9, third match, 7-5 1-0 to finish

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Kimmer Coppejans (BEL), Court 18, fourth match

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA), Court 11, fourth match

Ladies’ singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [WC] Katie Boulter (GBR), Court 18, second match, 6-5 to finish

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB), Centre Court, third match

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Quentin Halys, Court TBA (not before 2am AEST)

