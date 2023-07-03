Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, Storm Hunter and Aleksandar Vukic all begin their Wimbledon 2023 singles campaigns today.

London, Great Britain, 3 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Four Australians are scheduled to compete on the opening day at Wimbledon 2023.

Jordan Thompson is primed for his seventh Wimbledon campaign. The 29-year-old Australian is in red-hot form too, having won nine of his 13 singles matches on grass in the past month.

“I’ve played a lot of matches on grass. We’ve had good results. You can’t ask for better preparation,” the world No.70 said.

Thompson’s opening-round opponent is world No.55 Brandon Nakashima.

The 21-year-old American, who extended eventual finalist Nick Kyrgios to five sets in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, has won three of his previous four meetings against Thompson.

“Tough draw, (but) they’re all tough,” Thompson acknowledged. “I’ve been playing plenty of matches, I am ready to go.”

> READ: Thompson and O’Connell thrive through mutual support at Wimbledon

Max Purcell, the reigning Wimbledon doubles champion, has also been handed a tough draw. The 25-year-old meets seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the opening round of the gentlemen’s singles competition.

The world No.64, who is enjoying a breakout season in singles, is hoping to record his career-first win against a top-10 opponent.

Purcell, who lists grass as his favourite surface, has declared he is “not here to make up the numbers”.

“It’s a surface that evens everyone out, so I feel there’s no reason why any of us Australians can’t take out any big players,” Purcell said.

Aleksandar Vukic carries career-best momentum into Wimbledon too. The 27-year-old recently broke into the world’s top 100 and has received direct acceptance into a Grand Slam main-draw for the first time.

“It’s very exciting,” admitted the world No.87. “I’m still trying to figure out where everything is … it’s pretty surreal.”

Vukic plays Daniel Altmaier, a 24-year-old German ranked No.66, in the opening round.

“I’ve played him once before and I lost a very close match, so I know kind of what to expect,” Vukic said. “It will be a battle.”

Storm Hunter is also set to make her main-draw singles debut at the All England Club, after earning her place through qualifying.

“I’m coming in with three good matches on grass and even making the doubles final in Birmingham helped me get grass-court time,” said the world No.162. “I’m feeling really confident and excited.”

The 28-year-old Australian believes she has a chance against world No.73 Wang Xinyu.

“I’m from WA, I grew up on grass courts as a young kid playing in country tournaments,” Hunter said.

“(I know) on grass you’ve really got to really back yourself.”

This is a rematch of an Australian Open 2023 first-round match, which the 21-year-old Chinese player won in two tight sets.

> READ: “Very happy” Hunter excited for Wimbledon debut

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day one:

Men’s singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) v [7] Andrey Rublev, No.3 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA), Court 9, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER), Court 9, third match

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Wang Xinyu (CHN), Court 9, second match

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2023 day one schedule

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!