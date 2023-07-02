As he returns to the scene of his headline-grabbing run to the Wimbledon 2022 final, Nick Kyrgios declares he's fit and ready to compete this year.

London, United Kingdom, 2 July 2023 | AAP

After days of speculation at Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios has announced he’s ready to have another crack at the biggest title in tennis.

The Australian, who’s been suffering with a long-standing knee problem and has played just one competitive match in nine months, declared on Sunday on the eve of his opening-round match against David Goffin that he was fit to play.

“I feel as good as I probably could feel at the moment,” the 2022 men’s singles finalist told reporters on Sunday at the All England Club.

“Obviously, the best tournament in the world. I’ve worked extremely hard to just even be able to prepare and try and play this tournament. So, super excited to be here again and see how it goes.”

But the 28-year-old, who missed the Australian Open and Roland Garros, also admitted: “I still think there are some question marks for sure. I mean, obviously five-set tennis is a completely different beast altogether.”

After having played just one match – and lost – just three weeks ago in Stuttgart since undergoing surgery on his knee in January, a fairly low-key Kyrgios conceded: “I probably had the most ideal preparation possible last year. It couldn’t be any different this year.

“I’m not going to discredit the work I’ve put in for the last six months, just trying to maintain my fitness, get back on court.

“I’ve been hitting with some really good players this week and my body is feeling okay. I’m going to take it one day at a time. I’m not going to look forward and put unfair expectations on myself.

“I’m just going to try to do everything I can, prepare, go out there and play some good tennis.”

Canberra’s Kyrgios said there were positives in having been able to spend time at home while recuperating, which he’d never managed before during his career, but admitted it had been “heartbreaking” to miss Grand Slams at the peak of his powers.

“Yeah, it’s been brutal. Yeah, it’s been hard,” he said.

“I lost in Stuttgart, and the criticism was enormous. My first match back, it was hard to kind of just be the same player that I was straight away.

“It’s been hard. Like, I’m trying to expect the same sort of tennis that I was playing last year, and I don’t think that’s fair at the moment.

“I’ve got David Goffin first round, someone who made quarter-finals last year. He’s had an amazing career, he knows how to win tennis matches. I’m just going to focus on that.

“That’s all I’m focusing on at the moment, not so much what I did last year or what people want me to achieve this year.

“I’m just going to take it day by day. I think that’s the only appropriate way to take it at the moment.”