Jessica Origliasso from The Veronicas recalls her favourite Australian Open memories and reveals she is learning to play tennis in our Celebrity Match series.

Australia, 28 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The Veronicas, consisting of Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, are a dynamic pop duo from Brisbane.

The identical twin sisters have enjoyed worldwide success with hit songs including 4ever, Hook Me Up, Untouched, You Ruin Me and In My Blood.

The Veronicas have performed at the Australian Open multiple times throughout their career and always proved fan favourites with their high-energy sets.

In our Celebrity Match series, Jessica Origliasso tells us about her tennis experience and a memorable meeting with another set of famous siblings …

Tell us about your tennis experience. Have you played before?

I am learning to play. I’ve only been playing since starting a relationship with my fiancé, Alex, in 2021. She trained at Chris Evert’s academy in Florida and also played tennis in college, so I have an amazing teacher.

What is your best shot and why?

For me, just making contact with the call is an accomplishment! But Alex tells me I have a strong forehand.

What is your earliest tennis memory?

The Australian Open would be on in the background at home growing up.

Do you have a favourite tennis memory?

The first time I saw my fiancé play. I’ve never dated someone so skilled at sport!

Do you remember the first professional match you saw live?

My first time at a live match was when we played at the Australian Open back in 2007.

Who is your favourite tennis player to watch and why?

Serena Williams, she is an absolute force!

If you could meet any tennis player/s, who would it be and why?

We actually had dinner with Serena and Venus Williams after one of our Los Angeles shows back in 2005! They are big fans of our music and came to our show. Then afterwards we all got dinner at the Chateau Marmont.

What makes the Australian Open a fun place to perform?

The crowd, the energy, the spirit, the outfits.

Do you have any fun memories from your Australian Open gigs?

During 2020, because of the weather, they had to have us perform on the actual court inside. It was a thrill to walk about minutes before and after all the players. They all high-fived us backstage.

Finally, can you please finish these sentences for us:

The best part of the Australian Open is … All the people who travel from all around the world to be there!

Tennis is fun because … No one match is the same!

